IRA PARSONS
Ira Parsons became a bar mitzvah on April 22, 2023, at Or Adam Congregation for Humanistic Judaism. He is the son of Bill Parsons and Audrey Skidmore of Scottsdale.
Ira’s grandparents are Jane Parsons and Chuck and Patti Skidmore.
For his mitzvah project, Ira gave public presentations to raise awareness and funds for "Lola Ya Bonobo," the world's only bonobo sanctuary. He also researched 450 years of forgotten Jewish American history and publicly presented his findings in "Goywashing History: From Bunker Hill to Boot Hill, the Jewish Contributions that Hollywood, Pop Culture and Textbooks Forgot."
A student at the Digital Learning Center at Sunrise Middle School, Ira enjoys playing keyboard string and brass; entering STEM competitions; writing magazine articles; and taking courses for pre-college age students at John Hopkins and Purdue Universities. JN