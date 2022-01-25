EZRA MATAN SCHNEIDER
Ezra Matan Schneider will become a bar mitzvah on Jan. 29, 2022 at Temple Kol Ami. He is the son of Rachel and Rabbi Jeremy Schneider of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Mary Jane Tucker of Hackensack, NJ; the late Bruce Tucker of Scottsdale; the late Marsha Schneider of Houston, Texas; and Bernard Schneider of Dallas Texas.
Ezra is the older brother of Micah, Naomi and Sarah and has four fur siblings.
A student at Pardes Jewish Day School, Ezra enjoys basketball, attending BBYO events, listening to music, playing video games, going on bike rides and hanging out with his friends. He loves Jewish summer camp and is known for blowing the shofar at the High Holidays at Temple Kol Ami.
The community is welcome to join the service online at templekolami.org/ezrabarmitzvah at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.