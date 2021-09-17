ISAIAH PAXTON GRUBER
Isaiah Paxton Gruber becomes a bar mitzvah on Oct. 2, 2021, at Temple Solel. He is the son of Shlomit and Robert Gruber of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Tina and David Robbins of Phoenix. Great-grandparents are the late Beverly and Joseph Sirotkin of Delray Beach, Florida.
For his mitzvah project, Isaiah is collecting funds to plant trees in Israel through the Jewish National Fund and planting trees locally at the Ronald McDonald House.
A student at Cocopah Middle School, Isaiah enjoys basketball, online gaming and hanging out with family and friends.