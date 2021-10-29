ETHAN BENJAMIN GARBER
Ethan Benjamin Garber becomes a bar mitzvah on Nov. 13, 2021, at Temple Kol Ami. He is the son of Nicole and Brian Garber of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Merle and Jeff Leyton of Scottsdale; and Sheila and Paul Garber of Scottsdale.
For his mitzvah project, Ethan is participating in Kol Ami’s food drives, collecting turkeys for the annual Turkey Train and visiting senior centers.
A student at Desert Shadows Middle School, Ethan enjoys playing basketball at school and for a club team, and is a big sports enthusiast in general.