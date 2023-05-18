MICAH SCHNEIDER
Micah Schneider will become a bar mitzvah on May 20, 2023, at Temple Kol Ami.
He is the son of Rabbi Jeremy and Rachel Schneider; the brother of Ezra, Naomi and Sarah; and has four fur siblings.
Micah is the proud grandson of Mary Jane Tucker of Hackensack, New Jersey, and the late Bruce Tucker; and Bernard Schneider of Dallas, Texas, and the late Marsha Schneider.
For his mitzvah project, Micah is collecting adult- and child-sized socks and underwear (new and packaged) for the asylum seekers at the Phoenix Welcome Center.
A student at Pardes Jewish Day School, Micah enjoys listening to music and watching movies, playing the drums and video games, going on bike rides, hanging out with his friends and going hiking with his uncle. He loves Jewish summer camp and is a madrich (teacher’s aide) on Sunday mornings for the religious school. JN