MATTHEW REUBEN KRAVETS
Matthew Reuben Kravets will become a bar mitzvah on Nov. 5, 2022 at Temple Solel.
He is the son of Andrea and Dan Kravets of Paradise Valley and brother of Matthew Kravets.
Grandparents are Wendy and Howard Malley of Scottsdale; Marybeth Kravets of Chicago, Ill. and Alan Kravets of Chicago, Ill.
For his mitzvah project, Matthew is collecting bicycles for refugees through the Welcome to America Project.
A student at New Way Academy, Matthew enjoys skiing, hiking, gaming, and travel.