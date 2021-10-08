SAMUEL REIGN PERRIN
Samuel Reign Perrin becomes a bar mitzvah on Oct. 16, 2021, at Temple Chai. He is the son of Allison and Edward Perrin of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Lynn Barnett of Cape Charles, Virginia and John Crissman of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan; and Marilyn and Charles Perrin of La Jolla, California.
For his mitzvah project, Samuel is providing one-on-one technology tutoring for older adults in a senior living community.
A student at Sunrise Middle School, Samuel enjoys soccer, piano, swimming and caring for his many pets at home.