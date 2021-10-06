JONAS MONTGOMERY FERGAL
Jonas Montgomery Fergal becomes a bar mitzvah on Oct. 30, 2021, at Temple Emanuel of Tempe. He is the son of Robyn and Daniel Fergal of Chandler.
Grandparents are Charlene and Thomas Hajny of Scottsdale; and Mary and James Fergal of Sun Lakes.
For his mitzvah project, Jonas has been making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for Arizona Friends of the Homeless.
A student at Santan Junior High School, Jonas enjoys playing trumpet, cooking, rock climbing, biking, making beats on his computer and is learning jiujitsu.