MICHAEL LEVI ULAN
Michael Levi Ulan becomes a bar mitzvah on Jan. 8, 2022, at Beth El Congregation. He is the son of Gail and Paul Ulan of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Marcia and Nick Gregos of Sun City.
For his mitzvah project, Michael is making critter burritos for the Arizona Humane Society and raising funds through sales of his 3D-printed designs.
A student at Madison Meadows Middle School, Michael enjoys 3D printing, music, archery, photography, fantasy football and attending Arizona Cardinal football games.