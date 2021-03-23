ADLAI RUBIN LIPTON
Adlai Rubin Lipton becomes a bar mitzvah on April 24, 2021, at Temple Solel. He is the son of Rachel and Carter Lipton of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Barbara and AW Karchmer of Weston, Massachusetts; and Barbara and Mitchel Lipton of Paradise Valley.
For his mitzvah project, Adlai is adopting a trail in the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation system and made an ongoing commitment to bring family and friends together to clean and maintain the trail.
A student at Ingleside Middle School, Adlai enjoys skiing, playing baseball and the guitar, summer camp, the outdoors and environmental activism. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.