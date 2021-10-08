ISAAC RUBENSTEIN
Isaac Rubenstein becomes a bar mitzvah on Oct. 23, 2021, at Temple Emanuel of Tempe. He is the son of Rachel Pitt Rubenstein and Gregory Rubenstein of Tempe.
Grandparents are Dr. Michael Pitt of Boca Raton, Florida and the late Sheila Dale Brown Pitt; and Eileen and Gary Rubenstein of Sun Lakes.
For his mitzvah project, Isaac volunteered at Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit that prepares meals in schools, orphanages and feeding programs.
A student at ASPIRE Academy at Connolly Middle School, Isaac enjoys playing baseball, chess, video games and with his dogs.