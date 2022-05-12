ZANDER SCOTT BOGART
Zander Scott Bogart became a bar mitzvah on May 7, 2022 at Camp Daisy and Harry Stein. The family are members of Temple Kol Ami and it was the first time Rabbi Jeremy Schneider went to Camp Stein to officiate a bar mitzvah.
Zander is the son of Elysa Shaw and Jeremy Bogart of Ahwatukee.
Grandparents are Marji and Don Shaw of Chandler and Ellie and Alvin Bogart of Scottsdale.
For his mitzvah project, Zander organized a food drive for Paradise Valley Community Food Bank. He also volunteers at a kitchen that provides meals to the homeless.
A student at Horizon Honors Middle School, Zander enjoys karate and video games. JN