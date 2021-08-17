JADON MICHAEL WOLDOFF
Jadon Michael Woldoff becomes a bar mitzvah on Aug. 21, 2021, at Beth El Congregation. He is the son of Leisah and Ron Woldoff of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Bob Berkovitz of Mesa; and Sarah Woldoff of Phoenix.
For his mitzvah project, Jadon collected school uniforms for Vista Colina, a Phoenix homeless shelter for families, and donated his hair to Locks of Love.
A student at Pardes Jewish Day School, Jadon enjoys making gaming videos, playing video games with friends, reading and playing flag football.