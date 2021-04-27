JACOB GABRIEL GOODMAN
Jacob Gabriel Goodman became a bar mitzvah on April 17, 2021, at Temple Emanuel of Tempe. He is the son of Rebecca and Matthew Goodman of Ahwatukee.
Grandparents are Judy Howard and Lee Elmore of Mesa; Natalie Kane of Scottsdale and Steven Goodman of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
For his mitzvah project, Jacob raised money and collected provisions for Barb’s Dog Rescue, and he also volunteers his time caring for the animals there.
A student at Kyrene Altedeña Middle School, Jacob enjoys wrestling, mountain biking, hiking, gaming and spending time with family, friends and Dexter, his dog.
