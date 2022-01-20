EVAN REITER BUCHWALD
Evan Reiter Buchwald becomes a bar mitzvah on Jan. 29, 2022 at Temple Chai. He is the son of Lauren and Mathew Buchwald of Paradise Valley.
Grandparents are Carol Rose of Scottsdale; Wendy and Marc Kippelman of Bloomfield Hills, MI; and Linda and Dr. Robert Buchwald of Scottsdale.
For his mitzvah project, Evan volunteered 14 hours at Feed My Starving Children. He helped pack meals that will be delivered to organizations that help children in need around the world. Evan also connected with Remember Us, an organization that remembers children who perished in the Holocaust before they could become a bar or bat mitzvah. Evan will honor the memory of Ivan Buhvald, who died at Auschwitz.hehe memory of Ivan Buhvald, who died at Auschwitz.
A student at Cocopah Middle School, Evan enjoys basketball, hanging with friends, playing Xbox, skiing and traveling with family.