SPENCER GOLDBERG
Spencer Goldberg will become a bar mitzvah on Sept. 10, 2022 at Temple Solel.
He is the son of Rebecca and Adam Goldberg of Phoenix.
Grandparents are Jessica and Paul Papoff of Phoenix; Ellyne Goldberg of Phoenix and the late Sol Goldberg. Great-grandmother is Lillian Spier of Nyack, N.Y.
For his mitzvah project, Spencer joined boys team charity (btc), which is a volunteer service group. He spent his time over the summer serving various local philanthropic organizations and he plans to continue volunteering with btc throughout the year.
A student at Phoenix Country Day School, Spencer enjoys playing basketball, golf, video games with friends and hanging out with his family and new puppy, Wrigley. JN