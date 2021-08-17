ARI BENJAMIN SILVERMAN
Ari Benjamin Silverman becomes a bar mitzvah on Aug. 28, 2021, at Congregation Beth Israel. He is the son of Diane Silverman of Peoria and David Silverman of Glendale.
Grandparents are Catherine and Ronald Caplan of Mesa; and Lucy and Steve Silverman of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
A student at Paseo Verde Elementary School, Ari enjoys creating and playing video games; playing tennis and soccer; drawing; assisting neighbors with yard work and other chores; and spending time with friends, brothers and his two guinea pigs.