ARIK LEV SCHURE
Arik Lev Schure will become a bar mitzvah on Nov. 5, 2022 at Temple Kol Ami. The son of Anat and Adam Schure of Phoenix, Arik has an older sister, Ayden, and two cats and one dog.
Arik’s grandparents are Agi and Fred Goldman of Phoenix and Diane and Bob Schure of Cave Creek.
For his mitzvah project Arik currently volunteers with the Miracle League of Arizona, a baseball league for individuals with developmental disabilities. Little did he know that he would love his time being a buddy to the baseball players. He has truly felt a connection while volunteering and plans to continue on with this organization for months to come.
A student at Sonoran Foothills School, Arik enjoys playing baseball, basketball, flag football, video games, hanging out with friends and playing more baseball.
Arik’s family is so excited to be together to celebrate him becoming a bar mitzvah!