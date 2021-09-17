MASON HENRY ZINMAN
Mason Henry Zinman becomes a bar mitzvah on Oct. 2, 2021, at Congregation Or Tzion. He is the son of Jana and Mark Zinman of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Dr. Richard and Roberta Wall of Phoenix; and Ann and Ted Zinman of Scottsdale.
For his mitzvah project, Mason is volunteering at Miracle League of Arizona, a nonprofit providing a safe, inclusive and fun baseball experience for children and adults with special needs. Mason has donated time to it since he was 10.
A student at Cocopah Middle School, Mason enjoys playing basketball and football, listing to music and playing games on Xbox. He is also on the student council and is a member of the Boys Team Charity.