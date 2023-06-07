XOCHITL SMOLA AND ELI SCHIFMAN
Ellen and Paul Schifman of Scottsdale announce the engagement of their son, Eli Schifman to Xochitl Smola, both of Los Angeles, California.
Mother of the bride-to-be is Xochitl Wagoner of El Paso, Texas.
Eli graduated from Arizona State University in 2019. He works as a private equity associate at Freeman Spogli & Co. in Los Angeles.
The wedding will take place in Scottsdale in May 2024. JN