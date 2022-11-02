LOIS JOAN ZACHARY
Lois Joan (Menter) Zachary, 78, of Phoenix, passed away with dignity and grace of heart disease on October 26, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; son, Bruce Zachary of Phoenix; daughter, Lisa Fain (David) of Mercer Island, Wash.; sister, Joyce Baron (Wayne Nyberg) of Palm Coast, Fla.; brother-in-law, Seth Zachary (Nancy) of Greenwich, Conn.; sister-in-law, Carol Levine of Corvallis, Ore.; granddaughters Talia Fain and Emily Fain and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was blessed with ability, compassion, intelligence and the love of so many friends and colleagues throughout the United States and other parts of the world.
Contributions in her name can be made to The Arthritis Foundation (arthritis.org) or WISH at Banner Health Foundation (give.bannerhealth.com/wish).