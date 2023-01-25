HARRIET "HAPPY" PERLMUTTER
Harriet “Happy” Perlmutter passed away peacefully at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Scottsdale on Dec. 22, 2022. She was 90 years old.
Happy was born in Houston, Texas on May 28, 1932. She married the love of her life, George Perlmutter, on Sept. 16, 1951, and was married for 57 years. Together they had two daughters Cheryl (Mayer) and Debbie (predeceased).
Happy’s life will forever be cherished in the hearts of her devoted daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law, Rob Mayer.
She was a loving and proud grandmother and great grandmother to grandson, Scott Cassman (Erica) and their children Lilah and Gavin, as well as her late granddaughter, Rachelle Golden (Dan) and their children Jacob, Hannah and Ella.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the CLL Society.