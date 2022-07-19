ESTHER JAGERMAN
Esther Jagerman of Scottsdale died July 13, 2022. She was 98.
She was born in Vienna, Austria and was a member of Congregation Or Tzion and a life member of Hadassah.
Esther is survived by her daughters Ruth Rotkowitz of Peoria and Helen Locke of Scottsdale; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Green Acres Cemetery on July 17, officiated by Rabbi Andy Green and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in her name can be made to the Phoenix Holocaust Association (phxha.com) or Smile on Seniors (smileonseniorsaz.com). JN