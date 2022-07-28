SELINA KAMINSKY
Selina Kaminsky of Phoenix died on July 18, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Selina is survived by her husband, Eli Kaminsky; daughters Roxanne of Be’ersheva, Israel and Bethel of Phoenix; and three grandchildren.
Services were held at Beth El Cemetery on July 21, officiated by Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in her name can be made to The Arc of Tempe, P.O. Box 26014, Tempe, AZ 85285 or Ezra’s Cholim, 7118 N Seventh St., Phoenix 85020. JN