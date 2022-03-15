After 17 years, Seth Landau’s independent movies are finally being distributed worldwide and this Arizona filmmaker promises viewers laughter, suspense and a little Jewish introspection.
A wild comedy “Take Out” (2005) and a psychological thriller “Bryan Loves You” (2008) are now available on major streaming platforms and remastered HD for their 2022 releases. “Bryan Loves You” will also be out on Blu-ray.
“Take Out” is about a crusading newspaper reporter who takes down the fast-food industry. “Bryan Loves You” tackles the story of a cult and works as both a cautionary tale and classic horror film.
“Take Out” is shot entirely around metro Phoenix and features historic and iconic Arizona locations, including Dilly’s Deli, substituting as Shalom Bagel for the film. The 90-minute feature had a budget of only $13,000.
Landau, 45, said that “being the writer, director and co-lead, my Jewishness is interwoven throughout that comedy.”
There’s a scene in “Take Out,” featured in the trailer, where Landau’s character is flipping through a Jewish newspaper and interacting with his cousin (Brent Taylor), who doesn’t believe he is half Jewish. “My mom doesn’t believe in it. My dad says Jews are all cheap money grubbers. I hate Jews,” his cousin said while the two wait at the deli counter at Shalom Bagel. “Then I say, ‘Where are we? What restaurant? Shalom Bagel,’ his cousin replies. ‘You took us here,’ Landau shot back. ‘Shalom. Hebrew. Bagels. Jewish.”
“The character is an idiot, a loveable idiot,” Landau said.
“Bryan Loves You” stars George Wendt (who played Norm in “Cheers”) and Landau as a psychotherapist, who falls under the seductive spell of a dangerous cult. It relates the story of the cult of the Bryans, who allegedly took over a small Arizona town in 1993. Landau made the 90-minute film for $25,000.
Landau said his portrayal of the cult draws on his experience growing up as a Jewish kid in Gilbert, then a rural farm town southeast of Phoenix. “It’s about fitting in, and when I was a kid, I didn’t fit in very well. I was one of the few Jewish kids around the neighborhood. As a 13-year-old, I would get questions from people. ‘Are you Jewish?’ I couldn’t tell if they had ill intent. Were they honestly just curious because they’ve never seen one before? Or was there some sinister plot? ‘Oh, so your people killed Jesus, right?’ How do you respond to that as a kid? There’s that tone if you’re different than everybody else around you and it might be dangerous depending on the tone of the community.” Those issues come through in the film, Landau said.
As a child, Landau showed signs of a budding actor and filmmaker. He lived on Long Island before his mother moved to Arizona for a lower cost of living and to be closer to her family. “I was always a creative kid and audio-recorded comedy sketches and scenes during elementary school in New York. I would be the funny one in the group or at least make people laugh whether unwittingly or intentional.”
In junior and senior high school, he made movies on the family camcorder with 8-millimeter video tapes. At Arizona State University, he tried theater but lacked the confidence, he said. He turned to broadcast journalism during his college years.
After college, he got his start as a reporter for The Arizona Republic and at KTAR radio.
At age 23, Landau moved to Los Angeles and dove right into entertainment. “I just started working on TV and film sets at the lowest levels, meeting people and experimenting with acting. Within a few years, I had enough experience to make a short film.”
He then turned to feature films. “Take Out” and “Bryan Loves You” were shot in Arizona, and post-production was completed in LA.
After “Bryan Loves You” was completed in 2008, Landau worked as a producer for projects in both film and television. He also worked in the script department of Eclectic Pictures in Hollywood.
After returning to Arizona in 2013, Landau became a political media strategist. He also taught media and marketing at the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe.
More recently, Landau made a short film on cleaning up Phoenix hiking trails, which were overrun by people wanting to be outside during the pandemic. In 2019, he produced a popular web NFL show on the Arizona Cardinals, “Cards Brah,” a mix of comedy and sports analysis.
Arizona, he said, is a great place to film. “I’m excited to show the world my home state. My hope is “Take Out” will make you laugh and forget a little about your troubles. And that “Bryan Loves You” might serve as a cautionary tale on the dangers of not thinking for oneself.”
He said it was a huge challenge to make his independent films and receive wide distribution. “Seventeen years has got to be a world record for selling a movie.” But he gets creative satisfaction from making them. “When you’re making a micro-budget film, you’re working with professionals as, thankfully, I did. They have day jobs that pay them money that they need to live. Your project is what they work on because they believe in it and like you.” JN
To follow Landau’s film projects, visit his YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/SethLandauEntertainment.
Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer based in Chicago.