Events
Wednesday, March 20
A Magical Purim: 4:15-7 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Enjoy kids activities, themed characters, a magic show, family Megillah reading, and a pizza party. Adult Megillah reading to follow dinner by Brad’s Mobile Pizza Oven at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Register at bethelphoenix.com/purim2019 or call 602-944-3359.
Lip Sync Battle: 6 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Celebrate Purim with Congregation Or Tzion at our Lip Sync Battle! The event will also include food trucks and a megillah reading. Costumes are encouraged. RSVP at tinyurl.com/ot-purim
Sunday, March 24
Community-wide Purim Carnival: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. A family friendly day of fun with a super hero-themed costume parade, carnival rides, bouncies, games, Tot and Teen Zones and more! Presented by Flader Wealth Consulting Group-RBC Wealth Management. Everyone welcome! Admission is free. For information, VIP options and discounts on rides and attractions, visit vosjcc.org/purim2019.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one.
Sunday, March 10
‘Among the Righteous Few’: 12:30 p.m., potluck lunch, 1 p.m., presentation, Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 6400 W. Del Rio St., Chandler. Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation and Congregation NefeshSoul host storyteller Marty Brounstein, author of ‘Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust.’
Women’s Chai Tea Study Group: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Meet for tea and sweets as we study important issues related to Jewish women. Wendy Rozov will lead this discussion group for women and about women. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “The Museum,” a documentary about the Israel Museum. Followed by a talk, “Bringing Israel to Life” by Eve Harow, director of tourism for the One Israel Fund. Free, but a donation is appreciated. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or info@evjcc.org
Ladles of Love: 9 a.m.-noon, East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Volunteers prepare kosher meals to deliver to homebound individuals. Drivers also needed. To sign up, visit bit.ly, Ladles2018.
Beth Ami Temple Speakers Series: 2-4 p.m., Beth Ami Temple (located inside Palo Cristi Church), 3535 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. Hospice of the Valley executive and former longtime Channel 12 newscaster Lin Sue Cooney will speak about her transition from journalism to hospice care. Cost is free to the public, but reservations are requested. RSVP: 602-956-0805 or bethamitemple@hotmail.com
Sundays, March 10 & 24
Blanket Boosters: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Join the Beth El Blanket Boosters as they create beautiful mitzvah blankets to donate to local children in crisis. Yarn and crochet hooks are provided. Beginners are welcome. Contact Sandy for more information at 602-684-2606 or blanketboosters@bethelphoenix.com.
Tuesdays, March 12, 19 & 26
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Can’t knit? We’ll teach you. No reservations required. Information: Harriet, 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Tuesday, March 12
Discussion with the Rabbi: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Gather together with Rabbi Levi Levertov for a stimulating discussion on an issue relevant to Judaism in contemporary society. Bring your questions. In partnership with Smile on Seniors. Free. Information: Chani, 602-492-7670 or chani@sosaz.org
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent Bob Walter. Topic: ‘Peggy Guggenheim: Men, Money and Modern Art.’ Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation is $4. Information: 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, March 13
Meet the Author: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Author David Weinstein’s book ‘The Eddie Cantor Story: A Jewish Life in Performance and Politics’ documents theater, film and radio star Eddie Cantor’s extraordinary life, including his courageous campaign against the Nazis in the 1930s. Weinstein will have a multi-media presentation featuring rare photos, songs and film clips. Books available for sale and author signing following the presentation. Cost is $5 for members and $15 for guests. Registration is required at vosjcc.org/cantor.
Learn About Jewish Genealogy: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Exploring U.S. Resources & Online Research Sites.” Taught by Judi Gyori Missel. Cost is $15. Bring a laptop. Register: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
‘One Survivor Remembers’: 11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Generations After Descendants Forum will screen this Oscar-winning documentary about local Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein. A discussion will follow. Reservations required: 480-897-0588.
Thursday, March 14
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org.
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Kelly Harris of NowGen. Topic: The Jewish Millennial. Cost is $14 and includes kosher lunch. Reservations required: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Friday, March 15
Tour of the Tabernacle of Moses: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC at the exhibit at 19730 E. Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek. Rabbi Michael Beyo, CEO of the East Valley JCC, will lead a tour of “The Tabernacle of Moses,” a life-size replica of the tabernacle built by Moses during the Exodus of Egypt, presented by the Queen Creek West Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Attendees will meet at the exhibit. The event is free but reservations are required by March 13 at 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org.
Tuesday, March 19
Art All Around Us: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the world of art with docents from the Phoenix Art Museum. This month, explore Buenos Aires, Tango and Impressionism. Free. Information: Harriet, 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Merle Nudelman. Topic: Ekphrastic Poems. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation is $4. Information: 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, March 20
Learn About Jewish Genealogy: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Heading Offshore and Using DNA.” Taught by Judi Gyori Missel. Cost is $15. Bring a laptop. Register: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Mahj Meetup: 1-3:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Bring your card and join us for a friendly game of mahjong on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. All skill levels are welcome, including beginners. There is no charge and snacks are provided. Contact: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Thursday, March 21
Purim class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Purim nosh. Free, but a reservation is required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Interactive Megillah reading with discussion: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14 and includes Purim nosh. Reservations required: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Purim Experience: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Performance by The ImproVables, an improvisational comedy troupe based in Sun Lakes. Cost is $14 and includes festive Purim meal. Wear a costume to be entered in a raffle. Reservations required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Tuesday, March 26
Terrific Tuesdays: 9:30-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jerry Millman. Screening of ‘GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II.’ Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation is $4. Information: 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, March 27
Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. The Book Club is reading ‘In the Courtyard of the Kabbalist’ by Ruchama King Feuerman. Join them for pizza and wine as they discuss this contemporary novel about a Lower East Side haberdasher who moves to Israel. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Enjoy delicious food and lively discussions at our Lunch and Learn program with Wendy Rozov. This year we will explore the history of the first kings of Israel — Saul, David, and Solomon. Travel through this pivotal 100-year span of our history that documents the Jews establishing Jerusalem as our central and eternal holy city. Cost is $5 for lunch. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
‘Love, Bill: Finding My Father Through Letters from World War II’: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Author Jan Krulick-Belin’s award-winning memoir is a love story and war story. Join us as she shares the journey that led her to learn about the history of the Jews in the Maghreb and France, and the man that she thought she would never get to know. Cost for members is $5; guest, $15. Registration is required at vosjcc.org/bill.
Learn About Jewish Genealogy: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Working on Your Personal Tree.” Taught by Judi Gyori Missel. Cost is $15. Bring a laptop. Register: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Thursday, March 28
Cardozo Society/Chai Tech: Privacy and Data Security CLE: 2–3:30 p.m., Perkins Coie LLP, 2901 N Central Ave., Suite 20, Phoenix. Parking is validated. Learn from some of the country’s leading tech law experts. Cost is $18 per person and includes light snacks. Dietary laws observed. Register: 480-481-1752 or jewishphoenix.org/datasecurity
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Speaker Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jeffrey Schesnol, associate director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Topic: The Essence of How and Why We Celebrate Jewish Holidays. Cost is $14 and includes a kosher lunch. Reservations required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Saturday, March 30
Rabbi Comedy: 7:30 p.m. Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Socialights present stand-up comedian Rabbi Bob Alper. He is also the honorary comedic adviser to Pope Francis. Cost is $20 per person; $30 for preferred seating. In our effort to stay green, no tickets will be sent. Attendees will be required to check in upon arrival. Names will be on a list. You can buy tickets at tinyurl.com/socialightsalper.
Health & Wellness
Wednesday, March 20
Lunch & Learn at The J: Male Fitness After 65 – Myths, Facts & Solutions: 11:30 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. J Fitness Director Joe Green has a highly regarded approach to health and fitness with cutting-edge solutions. Bring your most pressing questions and learn the inside tips and strategies that he uses for continued success. Bring a dairy lunch or stop at milk + honey. Free, but registration required by March 18 at vosjcc.org/fit65.
Children & Families
March 11-15
Shemesh Spring Break Camp at The J: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. No school, no worries. We have fun-filled days of STEM activities, sports, swimming, arts, games, weekly field trip and more. Grades K-4. For pricing and additional information, visit vosjcc.org/shemeshcamps.
March 18-22
Shemesh Spring Break Camp at The J: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. No school, no worries. We have fun-filled days of STEM activities, sports, swimming, arts, games, weekly field trip and more. Grades K-4. For pricing and additional information, visit vosjcc.org/shemeshcamps.
Shabbat
First Saturday of each month
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is “an informal opportunity to learn” with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
Every Saturday
Torah Express: noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from our community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
Friday, March 8
Community Shabbat Dinner: 6 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Please join us for a community Shabbat dinner that will follow services. RSVP by March 1. For RSVP, pricing and menu, visit tinyurl.com/otitalian
Saturday, March 9
Ru’ah Tefilah: 9:35 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Cantor Rubinstein for a 30-minute learning minyan, during which we will review the structure and choreography of our Shabbat morning worship. This is an excellent opportunity for all ages to learn basics about prayer and become familiar with davening at Congregation Or Tzion.
Friday March 15
Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association Program: 7 p.m., at a north Scottsdale location. After a Shabbat service, we will have a Spring Musicale with Sharon Friendly, our cantorial soloist, accompanied on keyboards by Deb Offenhauser. The program will include the American Song Book, Broadway show tunes, Jewish songs, etc. Dues are $60 per year. Information: Andrea Malkin, 480-664-8847
Saturday, March 16
Traditional Minyan: 9:30 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Rabbi Nate Crane will lead a traditional Shabbat morning service with full p’sukei d’zimra, Amidah with repetition and Torah study.
Friday, March 29
Musical Shabbat: Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join us for Or Tzion’s inspiring Shabbat in the Round! This unique service features our very own musicians on a variety of instruments, singing harmonies and adding depth and kavanah to our Friday night worship.
Seniors
Tuesdays through Friday
Jewish Family and Children’s Service Center for Senior Enrichment: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Free programs are open to seniors who live at The Palazzo, as well as the entire senior community. Come in and spend your day with us. We have some of the best fitness instructors, painting classes, discussion groups and speakers. We offer transportation services, as well as a daily lunch. For more information, please call JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment at 602-943-2198.
Fridays, Ongoing
Taste of Shabbat with Nurit Avigdor: 11:30 a.m.-noon, The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Open to the community. Contact JFCS Senior Center for questions at 602-943-2198.
Thursday, March 21
Mature Mavens Dinner: 5 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Make new friends as you meet for dinner and socialize. Dinner is separate checks. Please contact Bunnye at 602-371-3744 for our current schedule of restaurants and reserve your place.
Arts
Thursday, March 14
Front Row at Nuremberg and Miraculous Escapes from Germany: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Singer, composer, pianist and actor Lori Rosolowsky shares poignant and humorous stories of her relatives’ unlikely escapes from Nazi persecution and her aunt’s role as a translator at Nuremberg. The great niece of renowned Jewish composer Herbert Fromm, Lori plays his music along with her own original works. Cost is $5 for members and $15 for guests. Registration is required at vosjcc.org/nuremberg.