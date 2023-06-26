Daniella Lerma, Fry’s multicultural specialist, travels to California four or five times a year. She enjoys going to the Ralphs grocery store in La Jolla, housing one of the largest kosher sections in Kroger’s (Fry’s and Ralph’s parent company) lineup, she said.
“When you walk in, there’s a kosher bakery, kosher deli and kosher ‘grab and go’ meals. Half of the store is dedicated to kosher products,” she said. “That was my inspiration. I thought, ‘How do we bring that back to Arizona?’”
Fry’s Food Stores’ answer was to launch “Kosher Experience” sections in three stores in Phoenix and Scottsdale. The largest Kosher Experience is inside Fry’s Marketplace at 4707 E. Shea Blvd. in Phoenix. The area contains several split aisles in addition to cases with frozen foods marked with the word “kosher” in blue lettering. Lerma is hoping to expand these sections to stores in Chandler and Tucson in the near future.
“I grew up in a Hispanic household, so learning the kosher side of the business has been very fun and I love it,” said Lerma.
She said there is one associate at the Shea Blvd. store, Tom Keppler, who is very dedicated and works with the distributor to keep the shelves in the kosher section stocked and orderly, in addition to connecting with the customers.
“Without his passion, we would not have been able to keep this rolling,” said Lerma. "He had a list of people who placed orders with him for Passover and Tom made sure he was here when they came to pick up their order.”
She said that the week leading up to Passover, people kept mentioning that they come from all over the state to this one store. “It’s amazing,” said Lerma. “I tried to get feedback to see what we can do in their areas next year, so they don’t have to travel to Scottsdale to get products.”
Lerma is planning meetings with rabbis to help determine the best items to bring in for the community and what is lacking. Rabbi Michael Beyo, CEO of the East Valley Jewish Community Center, is one of the rabbis she met with.
“I have an interest, both because I keep kosher but also to help the community, whether it is in Chandler or Scottsdale,” he said.
“I explained to her that you have the unaffiliated or Reform Jews that don’t keep kosher, so they maybe buy one box of matzah a year and some gefilte fish for Passover or Rosh Hashanah,” said Beyo. “I told her to focus on the community that must eat kosher because of the choice they make and their needs.”
He also shared some insights with Lerma. He said all grocery stores seem to have a large amount of matzah available year-round that nobody is going to buy outside of Passover; at the same time there are products located throughout the store with symbols on the packaging identifying the item as kosher.
“Cost is very important because kosher food is more expensive than non-kosher food,” said Beyo. “For example, why should I buy a product manufactured by a kosher company that costs three times as much as the same product manufactured by a national company that has a kosher symbol?”
But there are many products that the national brands do not carry a kosher version of. “For example, cheeses, different kinds of meats, things that I cannot find in the regular aisles,” said Beyo. “It is also extremely difficult to find kosher candies and chewing gum. That is something that the community that eats kosher will want.”
Lerma keeps a list of items that customers ask for every day – yogurt, whipped cream and milk is the “big one,” she said – and she is working on adding more space for these items.
She is also forming relationships with many kosher food vendors like Tuscanini and Heaven & Earth. One of the representatives she works with is Matt Kobzeff, vice president of western sales at Kedem Food Products/Royal Wine Corporation. Kedem is one of the brands distributed by Kayco, the leading kosher food distributor in the United States.
Kobzeff introduced Lerma to the Herzog family, which owns and operates Royal Wine Corp., which started the journey of getting kosher wine into the store.
“They were very welcoming and positive about our whole experience,” said Lerma. “They had us try a couple of their wines they make and told us the story behind some of the art they put on the bottle.”
These wines are displayed on an endcap (a retail term for the display area at the end of an aisle) marked “Kosher Wine & Spirits” and she is working on getting kosher wine into other Fry’s locations.
Lerma is also partnering with other stores to donate some of their kosher products to Arizona Kosher Pantry, the only kosher food pantry in the Southwest.
“We have five stores that have larger kosher sections, so we want to set something up with them to start donating,” she said. “The store managers are on board; we just have to work on how we will separate the product.”
On July 20, Lerma will accompany a group of Fry’s associates to volunteer at the pantry.
“We will start with a group of 10 and go down there and volunteer. I’m excited,” she said.
After the store is remodeled, she will be able to add a new assortment of products to the section.
“We are working with the store and having standards where they respect the set and only put our ‘true’ kosher product there,” she said. “They (our customers) trust it.”
“I appreciate her and the thought, effort and desire to help serve the community better,” said Beyo. “It’s great.” JN
For more information, visit frysfood.com.