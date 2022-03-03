On February 4, 2022, more than 180 congregants, clergy, family and friends gathered for the long-awaited installation of Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin. Originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 but canceled due to COVID-19, the celebration was able to move forward with the assistance of vaccinations, masks, outdoor dining and a virtual-attendance option. Stein Kokin became Beth El’s spiritual leader on Aug. 5, 2019.
Born and raised in Germany, Stein Kokin moved to Jerusalem in her early twenties and lived there for six years, immersing herself deeply in both Judaism and Israeli society. After receiving a master’s degree in Jewish Studies from The Hebrew University in 2002, she took graduate-level Jewish education classes at Hebrew College in Newton, Mass.
Ordained in 2017, Stein Kokin is the first graduate of the Zacharias Frankel College in Germany, the newest of the five rabbinical seminaries of the Conservative movement. Her love for congregational and spiritual engagement led her to pursue the rabbinate when this new program opened its doors in Berlin in 2013. She believes in the power of connection and engages actively in building community through strengthening personal relationships.
Reflecting on her almost-completed first term as Beth El’s spiritual leader, while looking ahead with excitement to the coming years of her engagement with the synagogue, Stein Kokin spoke about the special covenantal relationship a rabbi and their congregation have building the community. “As much as I hope to have inspired you on our joint journey through the last two and a half years together, you all have enriched my life and shaped my rabbinate,” she said. “You have made me stronger, let me discover and deepen talents and skills and let me grow into the rabbi I am today. I am very much looking forward to continuing this journey together as partners in the years to come.”
The evening started with cocktails and appetizers on the patio. For some guests, it was the first large gathering they attended in over two years. After enjoying empanadas and ahi tuna ceviche along with frozen margaritas, the crowd was encouraged to enter the synagogue for Kabbalat Shabbat led by Cantor Jonathan Angress and Stein Kokin.
The installation ceremony was led by Rabbi Cheryl Peretz, associate dean of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at American Jewish University and the Zacharias Frankel College. She played a special role in helping to guide Beth El and the search committee through its search for a new rabbi. Peretz is Stein Kokin’s teacher, mentor and friend who continues to be a source of information and inspiration.
Nine members of Beth El’s community, each representing a different group within the synagogue, participated in the ritual of filling a cup of wine. Ben Cooper, search committee chairman, said, “Rabbi, as we fill this cup with wine in this sacred hour, we pray that its taste will continue to sweeten in the days and years ahead as we work together.” The Chesed Committee chair, Risa Mallin, said, “We look to you as our partner and our guide in these acts of derekh eretz – proper treatment of others,” as she added the last drops to the kiddush cup.
Stein Kokin’s husband, Daniel, and their two daughters joined the rabbi on the bimah to open the ark and hold the Torah as Angress chanted the Birkat Cohanim in Hebrew and German, which was so meaningful to the Stein Kokin family.
At the completion of the installation, those gathered in the sanctuary moved into the social hall for kiddush and dinner. Most guests were comfortable eating inside, but some took advantage of tables outdoors and a takeaway option provided by Gourmet Touch Catering.
Rabbi Stein Kokin’s Installation 2.0 was an opportunity to honor her and formally welcome her into Beth El Congregation’s family. Looking back on the evening, Stein Kokin shared, “There was a wonderful spirit of joy and celebration of what we accomplished together in the last years – even under the challenges of a global pandemic – and a great boost of energy and spirit for all of us to keep moving ahead to build Beth El’s future. We felt the deep connection and good foundation we’ve already built. And we are ready to charge onto new horizons, standing on a good foundation of mutual commitment and care.” JN
Eileen Bloom is Beth El Congregation’s financial vice president, Beth El Women’s League president and the installation chairperson.