It’s that time of year again: Rosh Hashanah is just around the corner and Jewish News wants to provide a few of the options for High Holiday services. While this is not a complete list, here’s a roundup of this year’s services, study sessions and more. Before you go, visit the synagogue’s website for more complete information.

Also, check jewishphoenix.com/read/high-holiday-virtual-services-2022/ at JewishPhoenix.com or live updates during the week, and visit next Friday, Sept. 23, for our final guide to this year’s High Holiday services.

Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert

High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit jewishgilbert.com.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service:  Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.  Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Power Ranch Community 

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Closing Service and Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:15 p.m.

Chabad of the East Valley

High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadcenter.com.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.  

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. 

Tashlich and Shofar Blowing: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Desert Breeze Park in Chandler

Day 1 Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. 

Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11:30 a.m.

Day 2 Evening Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:15 p.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m.

Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:50 p.m. followed by a buffet

Chabad Jewish Center of Mesa

Rosh Hashanah services will be held at Chabad of Mesa, 941 S. Maple, Mesa. Yom Kippur services will be held at the Holiday Inn at 1600 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa. High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadmesa.com.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Shofar Blowing: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:45 a.m.

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 2 at, 9:30.am.

Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:45 a.m.

Kol Nidre Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. 

Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation

All High Holiday services will be held in person. For more information, visit sunlakesjewishcongregation.org/calendar/calendar.html.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Cottonwood Country Club. Reservations required.

Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley 

High Holiday services will take place in person and online. For more information or to buy tickets, visit tbsev.org

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. 

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.  

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. 

Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

Temple Emanuel of Tempe

High Holiday services will be in-person and on Zoom. Some will take place at Temple Emanuel of Tempe and others at Dayspring Methodist Church. For more information, visit emanueloftempe.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:15 a.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:15 a.m. at Temple Emanuel; via Zoom

Tashlich: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at ASU Research Park

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10:15 at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:45 at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed

Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:45 at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed

Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 at Dayspring Methodist Church; RSVP by Sept. 28

 

PHOENIX

Beth Ami Temple

All High Holiday services will be in person at Gloria Christi Church. For more information, visit Bethamitemple.org/events.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Erev Yom Kippur Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur Afternoon Service and Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 4-5 p.m.

Beth El Congregation

For more information, visit bethelphoenix.com.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:45 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

Shofar Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:45 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning and Yizkor Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.

Micha and Neila Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

Chabad of North Phoenix

Rosh Hashanah services will be held at Chabad Lubavitch of North Phoenix, 22044 N. 44th St., Suite 100, Phoenix. Yom Kippur services will be held at Cambria Hotel, 4425 E. Irma Lane, Phoenix. All are welcome, no reservations required. For more information, visit ourjewishcenter.com.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Shofar Blowing and Family Prayers: Monday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. 

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30

Neilah and Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

Chabad of Phoenix

All are welcome, no reservations required. For more information, visit chabadaz.com

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30

Mincha: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Tashlich and Shofar Blowing: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at Granada Park Lower Lake

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Mincha: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:45

Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:45

Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:45

Chabad of Paradise Valley & Arcadia

Rosh Hashanah services will be held at the Andaz Resort, 6114 N. Scottsdale Rd. Yom Kippur services will be held at the Embassy Suites, 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway. High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit jewishparadisevalley.com.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:00 p.m.  

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. 

Shofar Blowing: Monday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Chabad of Paradise Valley

Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11:30 a.m. 

Kol Nidrei: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

Temple Chai

Registration and tickets are required for all services. For more information, visit templechai.com.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. 

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 at Roadrunner Park

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

Kol Nidre Prayer Lab: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Kol Nidre Traditional Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. 

Yizkor and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE/NORTHEAST VALLEY

Chabad of Scottsdale

High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are appreciated. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadofscottsdale.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Services: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Day 2 Morning Services: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12:30 p.m.

Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Israel

For tickets, reservations and more information, visit cbiaz.org/schedule-and-registration/.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:15 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4:15 p.m. at Roadrunner Park. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at CBI

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church 

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10:15 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at CBI

Neilah and Havdalah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:15 p.m. at CBI

Congregation Or Tzion

Or Tzion will host a hybrid High Holiday service schedule. Participants must complete a registration form online and make a Gift of the Heart commitment. For more detailed information, visit congregationortzion.org and view the digital guidebook.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Early Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Rosh Hashanah Late Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.

Neilah, Havdalah, Shofar blowing: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Temple Beth Emeth of Scottsdale

All High Holiday services will be in person. For more information, visit tbescottsdale.org.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.

Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Havdalah and Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Temple Kol Ami

To reserve tickets and find more detailed information, visit templekolami.org or contact Nancy Drapin at nancyd@templekolami.org

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Temple Solel

Registration is required. For more information, visit templesolel.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m.

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Chart House

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur Day Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. 

Yizkor, Ni’lah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

The New Shul

All are welcome and no reservations necessary. In lieu of tickets, the synagogue asks for a small donation. For more detailed information, visit thenewshul.org/days-of-awe-2022/.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 8:15 a.m.

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. Meet at shul entrance.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8:15

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 a.m.

Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 3:45 p.m.

WEST VALLEY

Beth Emeth Congregation of the West Valley

High Holiday services are free of charge. Tickets are required and available for pick up on Sept. 5. 

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service:  Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. 

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:15 p.m.

Chabad of the West Valley

High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit ichabad.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:45 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. 

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Waterside at Sierra Verde Park

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Kol Nidrei: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:15 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Temple Beth Shalom 

For more detailed information, visit tbsaz.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct 4 at 7 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: Wednesday Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF

Chabad of Flagstaff

High Holiday services will be held at the Molly Blank Jewish Community Center, 930 W. University Ave., Flagstaff. For more detailed information, visit jewishflagstaff.com.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. 

Tashlich: Monday, Sept 26 at 5 p.m. at Francis Short Pond

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m.

Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

Congregation Lev Shalom

Reservations are required. For more detailed information, visit levshalomaz.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Frances Short Pond

Kol Nidre Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

PRESCOTT

Temple B’rith Shalom

High Holiday services will be held at The Event Spot. For more detailed information, visit brithshalom-az.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. 

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26, immediately following services at Fain Park

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Mincha, Yizkor and Neila: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

SEDONA

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley

 

All High Holiday services will be available online and in person. For non-members, email office@jcsvv.org for tickets. For more detailed information, visit jcsvv.org.

Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.

Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Los Abrigados at the Creek

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. on Zoom

Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Yizkor and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. 