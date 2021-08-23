It’s that time of year again: Rosh Hashanah is just around the corner, and synagogues are still navigating unusual times. Some are streaming services and keeping activities entirely online, others are holding services in person, and a few are offering a mix of options. Here’s a roundup of this year’s services, study sessions and more:
East Valley
Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert
Reservations required for High Holiday services. Free of charge. For more information, visit jewishgilbert.com.
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Tashlich and Shofar in the Park: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m. in the Power Ranch community
Day 2 Morning Services: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:15 p.m
Morning: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Closing Service and Break The Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m.
Chabad of the East Valley
All High Holiday services will be held at Chabad of the East Valley, 875 N. McClintock Drive, Chandler. Reservations required, seats limited. Free of charge. For more information, visit chabadcenter.com.
Rosh Hashanah Evening Services: Monday, Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Day 1 Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m
Mincha: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m
Tashlich and Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m at Desert Breeze Park in Chandler
Day 1 Evening: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m
Day 2 Morning: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 11:30 a.m.
Day 2 Evening Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:20 p.m
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 12 p.m
Mincha and Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:45 p.m
Break the Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:19 p.m followed by a buffet
Chabad Jewish Center of Mesa
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at Dana Park Village Square, 1652 S. Val Vista Dr., Suite 7-106, Mesa. Yom Kippur services will be held at the Holiday Inn at 1600 S Country Club Dr, Mesa. Reservations required, services free of charge. For more information, visit chabadmesa.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 6:15 p.m. at Chabad of Mesa
Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m.
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m., Greenfield Park
Day 2 Morning: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:30.am.
Shofar Blowing: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10:30.am.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei Service: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16,11 a.m.
Mincha: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m.
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:45 p.m.
Break the Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16, around 7:08 p.m. sponsored by Scott Snyder
Congregation NefeshSoul
High Holiday services will be mostly on Zoom. No tickets needed, but contributions suggested. For more information, visit nefeshsoul.com.
Selichot Service and Discussion: Saturday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. at the lake at the north corner of 40th St. and Chandler Blvd., behind Signature Salons
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Afternoon: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:45 p.m.
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:15 p.m
Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation
All High Holiday services will be held in person. For more information, visit sunlakesjewishcongregation.org/calendar/calendar.html.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 7 - 9 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Kever Avot: Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. at Valley of the Sun Mortuary, including a continental breakfast
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7 - 9 p.m.
Day Services: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Conversation with the Rabbi: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m.
Mincha: Thursday, Sept. 16, 3 p.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m.
Break the Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m at Cottonwood Country Club. Reservations required.
Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley
All High Holiday services will be held on Zoom. Free for members, $250 for nonmembers. For more information or to buy tickets, visit tbsev.org/high-holidays-5781.
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Monday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day 1: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-noon.
Family Program Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 -11 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day 2: Wednesday , Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-noon.
Shofar Blast (Tashlich): Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5-6 p.m. (this is only in person event we’re having)
Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Yom Kippur Day and Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m;
Family Program: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 -11 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Temple Emanuel of Tempe
Most High Holiday services will be in-person on site or at Dayspring Church, depending on the program. Most will also be livestreamed. Deeper discussions will be held in person and on Zoom. For more information, visit emanueloftempe.org.
Selichot Discussion: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Selichot Service: Saturday, Aug. 28, 8:30 p.m.
Shofar and Havdalah: Saturday, Sep. 4, 6:30 p.m. in person at Pima Canyon Trailhead at South Mountain
Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Family Service (children aged 0-7): Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10:15 a.m.
Youth Programming (children aged 8-12): Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10:15 a.m.
Day 2 Morning Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10:15 a.m.
Tashlich Service and Family Program: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. at ASU Research Park
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Family Service (children aged 0-7): Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur Morning: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10:15 a.m.
Youth Programming (children aged 8-12): Thursday, Sept. 16, 10:15 a.m.
Discussion: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
T’filat R’fuah Healing Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2:15 p.m.
Hineini Experimental/ Contemplative Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 3 p.m.
Seder K’riyat HaTorah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:45 p.m.
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:45 p.m.
Phoenix
Beth Ami Temple
All High Holiday services will be in person. Attendees must be vaccinated. Cost is $125 for singles and $250 for families. For reservations call 602-956-0805 or email bethamitemple@hotmail.com.
Rosh Hashanah Evening: Monday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m
Morning: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Afternoon:Thursday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
Beth El Congregation
Most High Holiday services will be held in person and livestreamed. For more information, visit bethelphoenix.com/hhd2021.
Havdalah: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., service followed by a schmooze and study session
Musical Selichot Service: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:45 p.m.
Family Intergenerational Interactive Seder: Monday, Sept. 6, 5 p.m.
Traditional Maariv Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 5:45 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Traditional Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Preschool service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Shofar Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m.
B’nai Mitzvah Cohort, Kadima and USY Discussion: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.
Tashlikh: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m. at 35 W. Dunlap Ave., west of Sunnyslope High School
Evening Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5:45 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Traditional Service with Shofar Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.
Ma’ariv (Lay-led weekly minyan): Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m.
Kever Avot: Sunday, Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.
Preschool Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.
Interactive Family Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:45 a.m.
Yom Kippur Mincha and Neilah Services: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:45 p.m.
USY Youth Discussion: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.
Havdalah and Break the Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7:15 p.m.
Chabad Jewish Center of Anthem
Reservations required for High Holiday services. Free of charge. For more information, visit jewishanthem.com or email Rabbi Yossi Friedman at rabbi@jewishanthem.com.
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7,10 a.m.
Day 2 Morning: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Conclusion and Shofar Blowing: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:15 p.m.
Chabad of North Phoenix
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at Chabad of North Phoenix, 22044 N. 44th St., Suite 100, Phoenix. Yom Kippur services will be held at Cambria Hotel, 4425 E. Irma Lane, Phoenix. Reservations required. Free of charge. For more information, visit ourjewishcenter.com.
Rosh Hashanah Evening: Monday, Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Day 1 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing and Family Prayers: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m
Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:15 p.m
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor Service (indoors): Thursday, Sept. 16, 12 p.m
Second outdoor Yizkor Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:15 p.m
Chabad of Paradise Valley
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at the Andaz Resort, 6114 N. Scottsdale Rd. Yom Kippur services will be held at the Embassy Suites, 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway. Reservations required, services free of charge. For more information, visit jewishparadisevalley.com.
Rosh Hashanah Evening: Monday, Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Day 1 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m
Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Morning Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m., call for address
Shofar Blowing: Wednesday, Sept. 8,11:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15,6:15 p.m
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16,9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16,11:30 a.m
Mincha and Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m
Chabad of Arizona
Reservations recommended. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Rosh Hashanah Evening: Monday, Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Day 1 Service and Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Mincha and Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5:15 p.m. at Granada Park
Day 2: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 8:30 a.m.
Evening Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 6:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur Mincha: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m.
Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:15 p.m.
Services: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, around 11:45 a.m.
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m.
Shofar: Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:10 p.m. followed by break the fast
Temple Chai
High Holiday services will be a mix of in person and livestreamed. For more information, visit holydays.templechai.com.
Havdalah and Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Tot Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 4:30 p.m. livestreamed only.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Prayer Lab: Monday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Day 1 Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m.
Teen Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m., in-person only
Late Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.
Family Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m.
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m. at Roadrunner Park.
Rosh Hashanah Second Day Morning Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei Tot Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4:30 p.m.
Kol Nidrei Prayer Lab: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
Kol Nidrei Traditional Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m.
Teen Service: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. In-person only.
Late Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.
Family Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m.
Social Justice Study Session: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m.
Afternoon Service, Healing Service, Yizkor, Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
Scottsdale/Northeast Valley
Chabad of Scottsdale
All High Holiday services will be held at Chabad of Scottsdale, 10215 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. For more information, visit chabadofscottsdale.org.
Selichot: Sunday, Aug. 29, 12:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Evening Services: Monday, Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Day 1 Morning Services: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Shofar blowing indoors: Tuesday, Sept. 7, around noon
Shofar blowing outdoors: Tuesday, Sept. 7, around 1:30 p.m.
Tashlich and Shofar: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m., contact office for location
Evening Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 7:15 p.m.
Day 2 Morning Services: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:30 a.m.
Shofar blowing indoors: Wednesday, Sept. 8, around noon
Shofar blowing outdoors: Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 1:30 p.m.
Shofar in the Park: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., contact office for location
Evening services followed by Seder Nigunim: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 6:15 p.m.
Fast of Gedalia Morning Services: Thursday, Sept. 9, 6:30 a.m.
Fast of Gedalia Evening Services: Thursday, Sept. 9, 6:15 p.m.
Erev Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7 a.m.
Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:10 p.m.
Morning Services: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 12:30 p.m.
Micha-Neilah/Evening Services: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:50 p.m.
Congregation Beth Israel
High Holiday services will be offered in-person and online. For more information, visit cbiaz.org/high-holy-days.
Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Dinner: Monday, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Family Service (children ages 6+): Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m. at CBI
Tot Yontif Service (children ages 0-5): Tuesday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m. at CBI
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m. at Roadrunner Park.
Rosh Hashanah 2nd Day Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. at CBI
Shabbat Shuvah: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. at CBI.
Kever Avot Service: Sunday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Text Study and Learning Session: Thursday, Sept. 16, 12:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Healing Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 3:45 p.m. at CBI
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:45 p.m. at CBI
Neilah and Havdalah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:45 p.m. at CBI
Break the Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. at CBI
Congregation Kehillah
All High Holy Days services will on YouTube. Non-members may request the YouTube link by emailing, info@congregationkehillah.org. There is no charge, but donations are encouraged.
Havdalah and Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:45 p.m. via Zoom. RSVP to receive Zoom link.
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Monday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur/Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Yom Kippur: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Afternoon/Yizkor/Neila/Havdalah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:00 p.m.
Congregation Or Tzion
All High Holiday services will be virtual and in person, with limited seating available and masks and reservations required. Everyone wishing to take part is asked to become a member and make a Gift of the Heart Commitment. For more information, visit congregationortzion.org/pray/high-holidays.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Family service: Monday, Sept. 6, 5 p.m. Designed for families with kids ages 0-7.
Erev Rosh Hashanah main service: Monday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
Early Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 8:30 a.m.
Late Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.
Teen Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m. at Roadrunner Park
Rosh Hashanah Day 2: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 8:30 a.m.
Teen Service: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m., in-person only, 7th-12th graders
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei Family Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m.
Kol Nidrei Main Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Session 1: Thursday, Sept. 16, 11:05 a.m.
Session 2: Thursday, Sept. 16, noon
Teen Program: Thursday, Sept. 16, 3:30 p.m.
Mincha Teens: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:45 p.m., virtual only
Neilah/Ma’ariv with Havdalah, final shofar blowing: Thursday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m., virtual only
Temple Kol Ami
High Holiday service will be in person, with masks required, at The Chateau Luxe and livestreamed. For more information, visit templekolami.org or contact Nancy Drapin at nancyd@templekolami.org or 480-951-9660.
Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Pre-school Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 8:45 a.m., online only
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m. at Roadrunner Park
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Day: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Pre-school Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 8:45 a.m., online only.
Healing Service, How are you, really?: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2 p..m.
Study Session with Rabbi Schneider: Thursday, Sept. 16, 3:30 p..m.
Yizkor and Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16. 3:30 p.m.
Temple Solel
All High Holiday services will be virtual. Registration is required. For more information, visit templesolel.org/high-holy-days.
Selichot Service: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Early Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Late Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Early Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Family Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Late Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, noon
Kol Nidrei Early Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
Kol Nidrei Late Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 8:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Early Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, a.m.
Yom Kippur Family Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur Late Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, noon
Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m.
The New Shul
High Holiday services will be indoors with masks required. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit thenewshul.org/days-of-awe-2021/.
Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28, 8:30 p.m. a screening and discussion of “Maktub” followed by a service.
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Monday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
Day 1: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 8:15 a.m.
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, around 1:45 after kiddush lunch. Meet at shul entrance.
Day 2: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 8:15 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur: Thursday, Sept. 16, 8:15 a.m.
Afternoon service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:10 p.m.
Temple Beth Emeth of Scottsdale
All High Holiday services will be in person. Attendees are required to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements.
Rosh Hashanah Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.
Discussion: Thursday, Sept. 16, 3 p.m.
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m.
Havdalah and Break the Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VALLEY
Beth Emeth Congregation of the West Valley
High Holiday services will be in-person free of charge, however tickets are required. To receive tickets, come into the synagogue, located at 13702 Meeker Blvd, SCW between 9 am and noon with your COVID vaccination card. If you have lost or misplaced your COVID vaccine card, you can get a replacement by calling the Department of Health Services at 602-542-1025. Masks are recommended and seating is limited.
Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Monday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah 2nd Day: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 9:30 a.m..
Tashlich: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 4 p.m. at the lake across from Del Webb Hospital
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Morning: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 11:45 a.m.
Afternoon Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m.
Chabad of the West Valley
High Holiday services will be in person open to with limited seating and social distancing. Services are free of charge but reservations are required. For more information, visit ichabad.org.
Rosh Hashanah Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah at Home: Pick up a High Holiday Prayer Book (a Machzor) and a guide to make your own "at home" services this year. Please call ahead 623.252.1759.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15,t 6 p.m
Morning and Musaf: Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. p.m.
Temple Beth Shalom
All High Holiday services will be in-person and virtual. For more information, visit tbsaz.org/about-us/monthly-newsletter.
Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Monday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Family Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.
Family Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
Afternoon Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m.
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF
Chabad of Flagstaff
High Holiday services will be held at the Molly Blank Jewish Community Center, 930 W. University Ave., Flagstaff. For more information, visit jewishflagstaff.com.
Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Day 1 Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10:00am.
Day 1 Children’s Program: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m.
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m. at Francis Short Pond
Evening Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Day 2 Morning: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
Day 2 Children’s Program: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Sunday, Sept. 20, 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:15 p.m.
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16, 12:30 p.m.
Children’s Program: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10:30 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 15:30 p.m.
Break the Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:09 p.m. followed by buffet
Congregation Lev Shalom
High Holiday services will be in person and virtual. Reservations required. For more information, visit levshalomaz.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Services: Monday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m. at Frances Short Pond, no reservation required
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei Service: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Day and Yizkor: Thursday, Sept. 16,10 a.m.
Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m.
PRESCOTT
Temple B’rith Shalom
Most High Holiday services will be in person at the Prescott United Methodist Church and livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Reservations required. There are contingency plans in place depending on the ongoing development of Covid and the Delta variant. For more information, visit brithshalom-az.org.
Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28., picnic from 3-5 p.m. at Willow Lake Hilltop Ramada followed by a musical service.
Cemetery Services: Sunday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m.
Tashlich: Sunday, Sept. 5, 2 p.m. call or visit the website for location
Erev Rosh Hashanah: Monday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Services: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Services: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Mincha and Neila: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m.
Break the Fast: Thursday, Sept. 16 following services. $25 per person and RSVP requested.
SEDONA
Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley
All High Holiday services will be available online and in person, with masks required. Visit www.jcsvv.org to attend.
Selichot: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Services: Monday, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.
Day 1 Morning: Tuesday, Sept. 7. 10 a.m.
Day 2: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Kol Nidrei: Wednesday, Sept.15, 5:30 p.m.
Morning Service: Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Discussion on Zoom: Thursday, Sept. 16, 3 p.m.
Yizkor and Neilah: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m. JN