Wine is a significant part of Passover, as Jews are required to drink four cups of it at the seder, and many people choose to serve kosher-certified wines. So, how different is kosher wine from the non-kosher kind?
“When it comes to taste, there’s no difference between kosher and non-kosher wine,” said Jay Buchsbaum, executive vice president of marketing and director of wine education at Royal Wine Corp. “In fact, many kosher wines are award winning — beating out their non-kosher competitors for top varietal prizes, including cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and rosés as well.”
Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp. has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots go back eight generations to its origin in Czechoslovakia. The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York and Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California.
“There’s a common ‘urban legend’ that wine is rendered kosher after being blessed by a rabbi — that is incorrect. For a wine to be made kosher, there are strictly supervised purity guidelines that need to be followed from the moment the grapes enter the winery to when the wine is bottled,” said Buchsbaum.
To be considered kosher, Sabbath-observant Jews must supervise and sometimes handle the entire winemaking process, from the time the grapes are crushed until the wine is bottled. Any ingredients used, including yeasts for fermentation and fining agents — substances added near the completion of the processing to remove organic compounds, to improve clarity or adjust flavor or aroma — must be kosher.
Most kosher wine is kosher for Passover as well, but there are some rare exceptions, so it’s important to check each label carefully.
There are two types of kosher wines: mevushal and non-mevushal. In Hebrew, mevushal means “cooked” or “boiled.” These days, mevushal wines are flash-pasteurized and, according to Jewish tradition, this type of wine can be opened and served by anyone (including non-Jews) without altering its kosher status. Non-mevushal wines can still be kosher but the strictly observant believe that those wines can only remain so if opened and poured by Sabbath-observant Jews. Many certified kosher-for-Passover wines are non-mevushal. It is considered the highest class of kosher wine.
When kosher wine is produced, marketed and sold commercially, it will bear kosher certification granted by a specially trained rabbi responsible for supervision from start to finish. You can find many varietals with kosher certification at Total Wine & More across the Greater Phoenix area.
“There are great kosher wines, and we have lots of different choices,” said Lisa Davis-Berman, assistant manager of Total Wine & More at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix. “There are the standards, Mogen David and Manischewitz, and then you have others like Baron Herzog and ones from Israel. Some of them are kosher for Passover, but not all of them.”
Davis-Berman said they have different price points to fit any budget. For example, a 750ml bottle of Mogen David Concord sells for $4.49, while the same size bottle of Baron Herzog Kosher Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve sells for $45.99.
Total Wine & More was founded and led by brothers David and Robert Trone. David Trone is also a politician serving as the U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. His wife, June, is Jewish and although he is not, Davis-Berman said that Trone insists that his stores carry a selection of kosher wines and spirits.
During Passover, Davis-Berman said people are often looking for Manischewitz wine to make their charoset. “I always can tell what they’re buying it for,” she joked. “I tell them, ‘My last name’s Berman; I know why you’re here. Chag sameach.’”
In addition to a substantial selection of kosher wines, Total Wine & More at Desert Ridge also carries several kosher spirits including Hudson Whiskey NY’s “Do The Rye Thing,” Loch Haim single malt Scotch whisky from Scotland and Moses Vodka from Finland, which also comes in a date flavor.
Since she’s Jewish, Davis-Berman said her co-workers will sometimes ask her spirit-related questions about upcoming Jewish holidays so they can better serve their customers.
“One of the things that’s great about this company is that they are really good at teaching diversity,” she said. “With every holiday, whether it’s Jewish or not, there’s information about it on our main corkboard so we can educate everyone who works here.”
Ten things to know about kosher wine (courtesy of Royal Wine Corp.)
1) Kosher wine is made in precisely the same way as “regular” wine. The only difference is that there is rabbinical oversight during the process and the wine is handled by Sabbath-observant Jews.
2) Not all Israeli wines are kosher. Only about 30% of Israeli wine brands are certified kosher but these kosher wineries produce over 90% of the Israeli wine industry’s output.
3) In the 1980s, there were very few kosher wines. Buchsbaum said that Royal Wine only imported three kosher wines from Bordeaux, France, at that time.
4) The number of producers of kosher wines has dramatically increased in the past 10 to 20 years. This is due to an increase in interest from consumers who are adding to their kosher wine portfolios and in some cases building actual kosher wine cellars in their homes, a rare sight just two decades ago.
5) While several well-known wineries in countries from all over the world including France, Spain, Italy and Argentina are crafting special runs of kosher wine, California is not. Except for Marciano Estate, which produces a kosher run of their Terra Gratia, a high-end Napa Valley Blend, all kosher California wine is made by fully kosher wineries such as Herzog Wine Cellars, Covenant and Hagafen.
6) The reason many Passover dinners feature red wine is because there’s a rabbinic opinion that red wine is preferable since it’s the same variety that Jews used during their seders after they escaped Egypt.
7) Kosher wines can range in price from $5 a bottle to $500. The average price for a bottle of good kosher wine is $25.
8) The most popular Moscato in the United States happens to be kosher. Bartenura produces the largest-selling imported Italian Moscato in the U.S. The Moscato in the famous blue bottle sells over 5,000,000 bottles annually, only a fraction of which to the kosher market.
9) Currently, there is a steady increase in total wine consumption and a great interest specifically in high-end Israeli wines, as well as the better French wines.
10) Drinking wine can be a mitzvah. Kosher wine is prescribed for use in many Jewish rituals: at a brit milah, a pacifier dipped in wine is used to comfort the baby during circumcision; under the wedding chuppah, when the bride and groom officially become a couple; and the Kiddush that starts all Sabbath and holiday meals. While most occasions call for just one cup, on the holiday of Purim, wine (in abundance) is the beverage of choice for the festive meal, recalling wine’s significant role in the “banquets” described in the Megillah story. And on Passover, Jews are required to drink four cups of wine at the seder. JN
