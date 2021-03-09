While vaccines are becoming more widespread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advise against gathering in crowded spaces, such as dining rooms filled to capacity with family and friends, so we are facing our second Passover on Zoom.
A year ago, most of us didn’t know how to mute or turn on the video feature. We certainly couldn’t display Haggadah commentary for everyone at our virtual table to see.
At my seder, which stretched from Connecticut to California, sadly one set of grandparents couldn’t figure out how to connect. A family of five sat too far from their computer. While we could see them from a distance, we could hardly hear them. Because my grandchildren were attending school virtually, they navigated us through Zoom.
With all its challenges, last year Zoom made celebrating Passover possible. It also brought together loved ones who live so far away, they’d never attended our seders before.
Now that most of us have become proficient with Zoom, order will return to our seders. Because we’ve adapted to virtual Passover celebrations, I suggest revamping our approach to reflect our modern, tech-savvy state.
Vibrant foods show well on camera. Instead of gefilte fish, why not start with a dazzling ceviche made from red snapper filets? Try a baby spinach salad bursting with colorful fruit. Consider bypassing brisket in favor of roasted Cornish hens seasoned with herbs.
Select a Zoom-friendly, make-ahead menu, so hosts don’t disappear from the camera while cooking in the kitchen. Zoom allows you to share visuals of the delicacies you’re serving with family who can’t be there in person. Present food in attractive tableware. For snap, garnish dishes with parsley.
A lifesaver during the COVID crisis, Zoom has expanded our horizons. Yet most of us long for the past. Traditionally, seders end with the refrain, “Next year in Jerusalem.” But let’s add, “Next year gathered in one dining room — just like it used to be.”
Herb-Roasted Cornish Hens with Vegetables | Meat
Serves 8
This bright and lively entrée is the essence of spring.
4 Cornish hens, 1½ pounds each
Olive oil for coating pan, plus 2 tablespoons to drizzle
on vegetables, plus 1-2 tablespoons for the Cornish hens
1½ pounds fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
10 carrots, peeled and cut into thin carrot sticks
Kosher salt to taste
½ teaspoon each: dried rosemary, thyme and basil
Paprika for dusting
1 medium-sized onion, peeled and cut into 4 chunks
Equipment: roasting pan and rack, preferably nonstick; and poultry shears
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Coat the roasting pan and rack with olive oil.
Rinse the hens under cold water, including inside their cavities. Turn the hens upside down, and let water run out of their cavities into the sink. Drain them on paper towels. Reserve.
Place the potatoes and carrots in a plastic bag. Drizzle in 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Seal the bag and shake until every piece is coated with oil. Scatter the pieces around the edges of the roasting pan. Some pieces may go under the rack. Sprinkle the vegetables with salt.
Place the herbs in a bowl and crush them into small pieces and mix together. Rub a little olive oil on the hens to coat. Arrange the hens on the rack with the underside facing up. Sprinkle the underside with half of the herb mixture and salt. Dust with the paprika. Press the seasonings into the skins of the hens. Turn the hens over and repeat with the remaining herbs, salt and paprika. Sprinkle the onion chunks with salt and place them in the cavities of the hens.
Roast for an hour, or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast reads 165 degrees F. Serve immediately.
The recipe can be made to this point two days ahead.
To eat the meal later, cool it to room temperature and refrigerate. Return it to room temperature 2½ hours before serving. Thirty minutes before serving, preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.
Place the hens and vegetables in separate ovenproof pans. Heat the hens and vegetables for 20 minutes, or until slowly sizzling. Cut the hens in half with poultry shears and serve them on a platter. Discard the onion. Move the vegetables to an attractive bowl.
Serve immediately.
Ceviche | Pareve
Serves 8
The high acidity in fresh lime juice actually cooks fish during the marinating process.
1½ pounds red snapper filets. Ask the fish store to remove the skin and bones.
8 ounces fresh lime juice, about 4-6 limes
6 tablespoons each, chopped: red onion,
yellow pepper and parsley
3 tablespoons. minced ginger
4 garlic cloves, squeezed through a garlic press
12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 avocado, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
Sugar to taste, only if needed
With a sharp knife, slice the red snapper into thin pieces and place them in a glass or ceramic bowl. Add the remaining ingredients — except sugar. Gently toss. Marinate from 30 minutes to two hours, tossing several times. The snapper will become opaque. If the ceviche tastes too tart, add a little sugar and a few drops of water. Serve in small bowls. JN
Linda Morel is the food columnist for Jewish Exponent, a Jewish News-affiliated publication.
