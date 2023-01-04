In 2021, URJ Camp Newman, part of the Union for Reform Judaism family of camps and youth programs, returned to its facilities on Porter Creek Road in Santa Rosa, California, after a wildfire destroyed 81 of its 90 structures in 2017. One of the few things spared by the flames was a large wooden Star of David on a hill that overlooked camp.
The 2018 and 2019 summer sessions were held at the California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo and, due to the pandemic, a virtual camp, “Zoomin’ with Newman,” was set up in 2020.
“Since 2017, thanks to the incredible and generous support of the community and State of California, we’ve been able to reimagine our site with both functional and accessibility upgrades in mind,” said Rachel K. Slaton, director of marketing and communications for Camp Newman. The camp sits on almost 500 acres in Northern California and attracts many campers from the Greater Phoenix area.
In the last five years, they’ve rebuilt four cabin communities (housing an additional 160 campers and staff), added a new dining hall with indoor and outdoor dining capabilities, a new Beit Am (indoor program space), conference meeting rooms, offices and health center. Currently, construction continues on a 28-room double-occupancy lodge for more adult staff, faculty and families to stay at, which is on track to be completed by summer 2023. Planned for the near future are a new art facility, more cabins, upgrades to the teen tent villages and rebuilding one of the campfire amphitheaters, the Pinat Tefilah, that was lost in the fire.
For summer 2023, Slaton said the camp is incorporating some of the most popular activities from Camp Newman’s sister camp, URJ 6 Points West, which closed in the fall of 2022. These include its Circus Arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) electives, adapted under the guidance of Jordanna Flores, founding 6 Points West director, who is now serving as the director of year-round engagement for Camp Newman. There is also a new 18-hole disc golf course and low ropes initiative course.
Pre-fire, Camp Newman offered a ceramics program including hand and wheel forming and a fully functional kiln room. “We’re excited to be able to bring more artists in residence as well as purchase new equipment — enabling us to bring back this very popular activity for all age groups,” said Slaton.
There are also new housing options for campers. Last summer, in partnership with Keshet, an organization that works for the full equality of all LGBTQ Jews and their families, Camp Newman offered several all-gender housing options for specific age groups.
Slaton said that for more than a decade, Camp Newman has been committed to creating a true space of belonging for each and every person, ensuring camp is a gender-inclusive and expansive space, and housed campers and staff based on their gender identity and where they felt most comfortable.
“This opportunity enabled both campers and staff who feel most comfortable in an all-gender space — whether they are nonbinary, transgender or an ally — to have a housing option at camp that deepened the feeling of belonging. We’re excited to continue offering this option, along with a male+ and female+ housing option, for sessions with campers in seventh to 12th grade.”
The tents or cabins are created based on interest and age group and are opt-in, which means families indicate their housing preference upon registration. Staff for all-gender housing receive additional training to ensure campers are supported and can co-create a living space that feels truly comfortable, with communal norms and expectations, grounded in Jewish values.
“The process of creating a brit kehillah (community covenant) is one that every cabin at camp creates,” said Slaton. “All campers have access to single-stall, all-gender bathrooms throughout camp, along with private showers and changing space.”
In addition to summer camp, Camp Newman holds events throughout the year, including family weekends and family camp. They are hosting open houses for new campers on Jan. 15 and Feb. 19. JN
For more information, visit campnewman.org.