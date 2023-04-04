How are you feeling about your finances lately? Between inflation, rising costs of goods due to supply chain challenges and the general state of the economy, money can be an incredibly stressful topic these days. I have spent time wondering where I should cut back to ensure I’m setting my family up for financial success and it’s definitely not an easy task.
Statistically, in times of financial stress, philanthropic gifts are one of the first expenses individuals cut in an effort to save money. On the surface, it makes sense. These are often “gifts of the heart,” not necessities. Many individuals make donations with any “extra” money they have after they’ve covered their basic needs like food, utilities and other less essential but still important items.
But, while it is smart to safeguard our personal finances, Judaism also instills in us the value of looking out for others and caring for our community. With this in mind, it’s imperative that we look at charitable giving the same way that we look at saving and investing.
When we choose to make a donation to a nonprofit, we are not only helping others and the world as the Torah instructs us, but we are also safeguarding our own wellbeing. It’s possible that your gift is going straight to work to help that organization provide services to those who need them immediately. Your contribution may also be helping to compensate the staff who work tirelessly for our community, ensuring that they can meet their own basic needs. As time goes on, annually or bi-annually making these gifts becomes more like an investment in your own future. As you put money into charitable causes, you are ensuring that these organizations can continue to thrive in the harshest of economies. Your own family may very well need that type of investment down the line.
Having worked, and now as a volunteer, for Jewish Free Loan, I have had numerous encounters with local individuals and families who generally never faced financial distress until all of a sudden, they did. So many people utilizing the services of nonprofits all around the Greater Phoenix area never thought they would be in a position to need assistance until one small decision or something out of their control turned their finances upside down. “I never thought it could happen to me,” is a common phrase I’ve heard throughout my career as a nonprofit professional. I’ve also heard, “I’m so happy this organization exists,” or “I’m so grateful for this community.”
As we head into tax season, please consider making a charitable contribution to an organization that is important to you. Whether the donation is made for general support or to take advantage of the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, your generosity will impact the local community and potentially safeguard your own future. Together, we can use this time of year, and the end of the calendar year, as a chance to assess how we can better support the community as a whole and thus support our own friends and families for years to come. JN
Jessielyn Hirschl is a community member working in the nonprofit sector.