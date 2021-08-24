Rosh Hashanah is one of my favorite Jewish holidays. There is such a beautiful renewal of spirit at this time of year. And I love that after a hot, quiet summer, where there’s been so little interaction with friends and family, we can all come together to celebrate a new year.
Growing up in Toronto, a fuss was always made about which relative was hosting which meal, and what everyone was bringing. As a child, I was more interested in the new clothes that I was going to get for shul than I was in the food, but that, of course, has all changed. In Arizona, we aren’t dressing for fall because it’s still as hot as ever, but what to serve at our celebrations is now the fun part for me and it can be for you, too.
MUHAMMARA (Roasted Red Pepper Walnut Dip)
This year, I am planning on having an epic mezze platter as my starter. One of the dishes that I adore is muhammara, a roasted red pepper and walnut dip. It looks so pretty on the platter and tastes amazing. It’s got a little crunch from the walnuts, and a little sass from the pomegranate molasses.
Ingredients
2 red bell peppers, washed
1 cup toasted walnuts
2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large garlic clove, minced
1 ½ teaspoons cumin
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon aleppo pepper flakes
½ cup bread crumbs
Optional garnish: pomegranate seeds, flat parsley, and pomegranate molasses
Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Slice the red bell peppers in half lengthwise and remove the core and seeds. Brush the insides and outsides with olive oil, then place cut side down on the baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, or until peppers have some char on them and have sweated out most of their moisture. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
In a food processor or high speed blender, pulse the roasted red peppers, toasted walnuts, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, salt and aleppo pepper flakes until mixture resembles course sand. You want to leave in some texture here — don’t pulse too much or the dip will become too smooth.
Remove from food processor and stir in bread crumbs. Garnish with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses, pomegranate seeds and a sprig of flat parsley. Serve alongside chopped carrots and cucumbers, crackers or pita bread. Makes 3 cups.
COFFEE-BRAISED SHORT RIBS
Instead of a brisket or roasted chicken dish as my main course, I’m opting for coffee-braised short ribs. If any of you have been around town for a while, you might know of a wonderful little gem of a restaurant, Atlas Bistro. Years ago, I ordered this dish at Atlas and I have never forgotten it. I decided to try to recreate it. Rich with a red wine-coffee marinade, this is similar to brisket in that it can be made ahead and reheated very easily. I would even advise it so that the flavors deepen and you can skim the fat off the top of the dish before reheating.
Ingredients
3 pounds boneless beef short ribs or chuck tail flap
2 cups cold-brewed coffee
2 cups Cabernet Sauvignon
2 cups veal stock (demi glace) (see Chef’s Note)
8 shallots, peeled and halved
1 carrot, peeled and quartered
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tablespoon white miso paste
1 fresh bay leaf
4 sprigs fresh thyme
2 ounces olive oil
Marinate the short ribs in wine and coffee for 12 hours.
Preheat the oven to 300 F. Remove the beef from the marinade and pat dry, reserving the marinade. Season generously with kosher salt and black pepper.
In a dutch oven or large cocotte, heat the olive oil to medium high and sear the ribs on all sides, 3-4 minutes per side.
Remove the beef from the pot, pour off the spent oil and add the shallots and carrots. Lightly cook the shallots and carrots until they take some color and just begin to soften, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the crushed garlic and miso paste and stir to coat the vegetables, taking care that they don’t burn.
Deglaze the pot with the wine and coffee used to marinade the beef. Reduce by half the volume. Add the ribs back in and add the stock. The meat should be covered.
Prepare a cartouche, or paper lid, and place directly on top of the meat (see Chef’s Note). Cover this with the lid from the dutch oven. Place the short ribs in the oven for at least 4 hours. They should be tender and yielding, but not falling apart to the touch.
When they are done, gently remove them and place into an oven-proof container. When cool, trim them into 6-to-8-ounce pieces. Strain the braising liquid back over the meat.
Chef’s notes:
A cartouche is a paper lid made by crushing up a sheet of parchment paper. Place it over the top of the meat, directly touching the surface. Be sure to put the lid on the pot prior to placing in the oven. The cartouche is used to keep the steam in so the meat won’t dry out.
If you want to make this ahead, which I highly recommend, place the dutch oven in the fridge after the short ribs have cooled. Refrigerate overnight. When you take them from the refrigerator, the fat will have congealed and you can easily remove with a spoon. Reheat the short ribs at 350 F for 30 minutes before serving. Makes 6 servings.
BROWN SUGAR APPLE CRUMBLE CAKE
And, finally, in a nod to the tradition of apples and honey, I’ve decided to finish the meal with a luscious brown sugar apple crumble cake. It’s so good and looks so pretty with apple slices fanned out on top.
Brown Sugar Apple Cake ingredients
½ cup butter
1 ¼ cup dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 large eggs
2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 apple, peeled, cored and grated
1 ½ cups buttermilk
2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ginger
½ teaspoon salt
Brown Sugar Crumble & Apple Topping ingredients
½ cup dark brown sugar
½ cup all purpose flour
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
pinch of nutmeg
½ cup pecans, roughly chopped
¼ cup cold butter, cubed
3-4 apples, cored and sliced into 1/4 inch thick slices
Maple Glaze ingredients
1 cup powdered sugar
1 -2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
Brown Sugar Crumble Directions
Whisk together flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add cold butter, and work it in with your fingers until crumbly. Add in pecans and work them in until crumbly. Set aside until ready to use.
Core your apples, and slice into ¼-inch slices. Set aside while you mix your cake batter.
Brown Sugar Apple Cake directions
Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 10-inch round baking dish, one at least 2-3 inches deep.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter, lemon zest and sugar until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add in eggs one at a time, mixing until fluffy and scraping down the sides of your bowl after each addition. Add in vanilla and beat until fluffy.
In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger.
Turn your mixer to low, and add the flour alternately with the buttermilk in three additions, ending with the flour until everything is added. Turn mixer to medium and beat until smooth and there are no lumps, but don’t over mix. Fold in grated apple, and pour batter into prepared baking pan.
Fan apple slices out on top of the cake batter. Sprinkle all of the the brown sugar crumble over top of the cake batter and apples, leaving some of the apple slices visible (if desired).
Bake cake in the center of your oven for 45-55 minutes or until the center is set and a skewer inserted comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for at least 30 minutes.
Maple Glaze directions
In a bowl, whisk together maple syrup and powdered sugar until smooth.
If your glaze is too thick, add a splash more maple syrup ½ teaspoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Similarly, if your glaze is too thin, add a bit more icing sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. You want it to be nice and thick, and just thin enough to drizzle over the top of the cake. Allow glaze to set for at least fifteen minutes. JN
Francine Coles is a food blogger based in Phoenix. Find more of her food insights at thefancypantskitchen.com.