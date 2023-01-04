Amid the sylvan splendor of the Maine woods, I spent a summer back in 2006 working as a counselor at Seeds of Peace International camp. Seeds of Peace is a camp that brings teenagers together from areas of conflict. Teens from Israel, the Palestinian Territories, Egypt and Jordan, as well as India and Pakistan are brought together to learn about each other, and to meet their enemy face-to-face. For two, three-week sessions during the summer, this veritable “camp o’ conflict” is abuzz in its mission of creating dialogue and friendship for groups that have never so much as sat down together.
Seeds of Peace is absolutely amazing in its ability to break down the barriers that exist between communities, and fashion friendships and understanding between divergent groups. I will readily admit that I became a drinker of the proverbial Kool-Aid, as I witnessed my own bunk of Israeli, Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian teenagers coalesce together over endless games of soccer and basketball.
The campers spend their summer in dialogue sessions, learning about the conflict from the eyes of the other side. Moreover, they also spend much time on the sports field, competing together and learning to play with their teammates. The competitive nature of sports does much to help break down the barriers that exist between all sides.
Beyond traditional sports activities, these kids learn to value and trust their fellow campers through ropes course group challenges. The ropes course activities force the campers to learn how to work with, and rely on each other, despite their previous differences. Furthermore, a thriving music and arts program helps the kids express their creativity and identity in alternative fashions. Through a wide variety of activities, the campers learn to do what their parents have never been able to achieve — to co-exist together.
Over the summer, the campers learn to trust the process that brings them together and the environment surrounding them as a safe place to discuss their differences. Making peace among enemies is never easy, even in an idyllic Maine setting. Yet even amid the currents of political instability and the torrents of war that flooded throughout the Middle East this summer, the kids were able to tread above the conflict and reach understanding. As the violence in the region reached its apex during the first session, the kids were caught up in the coup de grace of the session: color games. [Note: I was there in 2006 during the Israel-Lebanon War, this was the first summer where war broke out during a session]
During color games, the entire camp was divided up into two teams, completely irrespective of religion or nationality. The two teams, blue and green, fought pitched battles of competition on the sports fields. Green Israelis cheered on green Palestinians and rooted against their rival blue Israelis. For nearly three days, the most intense sports competition of their lives raged and enthralled these precocious teens. Finally, when the winning team was announced, the green team ran pell-mell first into Pleasant Lake, only to be joined moments later by their blue opponents. As both teams splashed in the lake, and washed away both victory and defeat, the lesson of the summer was apparent to all sides: identities that have been forged over a lifetime are as arbitrary as that of the divisions of blue and green shirts.
The motto of Seeds of Peace is that they do what no government can — make peace between people. I saw with my own eyes that summer that this statement is more than any buzzword-filled catchphrase; rather the Seeds of Peace mission is alive in all of the wonderful teens who gain such tremendous growth, understanding and empathy for each other and all humanity. JN
Paul Rockower is executive director of Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix. This essay was submitted in his personal capacity.
