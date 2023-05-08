It is approaching the best time of the year: summer vacation! Marvin the Monster and his friends are ready to have some fun at the park! The only thing standing between Marvin and his friend’s summer is the neighborhood bully — Drake the Dreadful!
In my latest book, “Marvin’s Monster Diary 4: Neighborhood Bully (But We Stand Up, Big Time!),” Marvin discovers that bullying is a complex issue and proceeds to devise an ingenuous role-playing game to solve it.
Bullying is ubiquitous, whether parents and teachers are aware of it or not. According to StopBullying.gov statistics, about 49% of children in grades 4-12 reported being bullied by other students at school at least once during the past month. In different surveys, children report being bullied by others, witnessing bullying behavior and even engaging in bullying behaviors themselves. Sadly, parents might be the last to know.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development research, studies show that anyone involved with bullying — those who bully others, those who are bullied and those who bully and are bullied — are at increased risk for mental and behavioral problems including anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, difficulty sleeping, self-harm or suicidal thoughts.
Bullying affects everyone who witnesses it: not just those who are bullied, but also those who bully others and those who observe the bullying taking place. Some children might support the child performing bullying behavior. That frequently perpetuates the problem. Observers might walk away from the situation, feeling uncomfortable or fearing involvement, while others might come to the aid of the target.
Those who bully can either be popular or, like Drake the Dreadful, socially marginalized and someone who may have been bullied themselves. A vicious cycle ensues where those who are bullied can be at risk of bullying others.
When your child bullies others
You can take steps to help your child change their behavior, which will in turn prevent future problems, such as trouble with work, family or even the law.
1. Help your child understand they can change. Bullying behavior like any other behavior can be changed. Bullying behavior does not imply a character flaw. Referring to a child as someone engaging in bullying behavior rather than as a bully reinforces that ability to change.
2. Help your child understand how bullying hurts. Give real examples of the results of your child’s actions.
3. Set firm and consistent limits on your child’s aggressive behavior. Be sure your child knows that bullying behavior is never okay.
4. Be a positive role model. Children almost always mimic what they see at home. Model kind and compassionate and behaviors. The dinner table is an excellent setting for this conversation.
5. Develop practical solutions with others. Together with the principal, teachers, counselors, and parents of the children your child has bullied, explore positive ways to stop the bullying. Help your child identify positive attributes in their target! Spending time together, perhaps supervised, can really help.
When your child is bullied
If you suspect your child is being bullied, act! This is not snitching. It is protecting a child’s civil rights — as well as their minds and bodies. Alert school officials to the problems and begin working on solutions. Good communication with school personnel, and maybe other parents and students, will help nip things in the bud or at least mitigate them.
Schedule a meeting with all stakeholders, including principals, teachers, counselors and other parents and maybe include your child. Develop a plan of action that addresses the problem behaviors. Make sure your child knows what to do and where to turn if bullying behaviors persist.
What your child can do
1. Teach your child various responses to bullying or teasing.
a. Ask the person bullying you, “Does it make you feel good when you make me feel bad?”
b. Look the bully in the eye.
c. Stand tall and stay calm — breathe!
d. Walk away.
e. Say in a firm voice: “I don’t like what you are doing,” or “Please do NOT talk to me like that,” or “Why would you say that?”
2. Teach your child when and how to ask for help. Your child should not be afraid to ask an adult for help.
3. Encourage your child to make friends with other children. Invite friends to your home. Join team sports, music groups and social clubs. Loners are more likely to get picked on, and friends can offer crucial support in bullying situations.
4. Teach your children to make their voices heard. Help them identify the specific problems encountered and then how to take action.
5. Support self-advocacy. Telling your child how to respond may not be enough. Lots of practice might be needed so that in the heat of the moment, these skills will come to your child more readily.
Even Marvin the Monster learned how to overcome bullying! Hopefully when children, parents and schools become more mindful and create kinder, supportive, compassionate environments, we will too! JN
Dr. Raun Melmed is the director of the Melmed Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, now a partner of Cortica Healthcare. He is co-founder and medical director of the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center. He is the author of the ST4 Mindfulness Series for children. For more information, visit melmedcenter.com.