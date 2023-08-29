Many older adults feel comfortable and safe living in their homes surrounded by personal belongings. It provides a sense of security and is essential as individuals grow older. Aging in place offers many benefits, including maintaining independence and a sense of autonomy. However, as seniors age, emotional challenges require understanding and support from families.
Offering support can sometimes be tough as we are now helping loved ones navigate obstacles or hurdles that pop up along the way. To effectively support your aging-in-place senior and offer the emotional care they need, do the following:
Help ensure safety through communication and active listening
Most people want to be heard and have their feelings validated. Seniors are no different. Being an active and attentive listener that can offer emotional support when needed is critical. Be in frequent contact and encourage your seniors to share their feelings, fears and concerns. Engaging in meaningful conversations can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation, which are common in older individuals. Aging can bring about various fears and anxieties related to health, finances and mortality. Be empathetic and acknowledge their concerns while offering reassurance and support.
Foster and encourage relationships
Encourage your aging-in-place loved one to be socially and physically active. Loneliness can significantly impact emotional well-being, so it’s crucial to maintain connections with friends, loved ones and the community. If your senior needs assistance with scheduling or travel to stay connected with friends, family and the community, make a plan and see that it happens.
Promote recreational opportunities and provide a sense of community
Hobbies are essential at any age but especially for seniors. Help them keep their passion for their hobbies and encourage them to continue doing what they love. Hobbies provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment and can boost emotional well-being.
Participatory, fun classes that stimulate the mind and body provide an outlet for artistic expression and foster an understanding of the vital relationship between creative expressions and quality of life for older adults. The Creative Aging classes at Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) are offered in-person and via Zoom and include a broad range of arts, such as readers theater, storytelling, music, dance and more.
Respect their independence
While providing support is essential, respecting your senior’s independence is equally important. Don’t make decisions without their input and be sure to have conversations about their hopes and expectations for the future. It will help them have a sense of control over their life. Health care can be a primary concern as individuals age, so be sure to have a conversation about how best to address and handle needs that may arise in the future.
Keep tabs on mental health
Many seniors experience some level of depression, anxiety or withdrawal. Be supportive and understanding. Talk with your loved one and seek professional help if needed.
Emotionally supporting your aging-in-place senior requires patience, empathy and understanding. As seniors age, their emotional needs evolve and providing proper emotional support becomes increasingly important. The emotional needs of seniors can vary from person to person, but common ones include a need for:
• Social interaction
• Meaningful relationships
• Safety
• Belonging
• Meaning and purpose
• Empathy and validation
• Independence and autonomy
• Privacy
Family members can significantly contribute to aging individuals’ emotional well-being and overall quality of life. And helping them have a sense of security and purpose by being in their own home surrounded by their personal belongings can be a critical part of providing the love and support your senior needs. JN
Jessica Levin-Bozek, MA, LPC, is director of Adult Older Behavioral Health Services at Jewish Family & Children’s Service. More information about older adult programs is available at jfcsaz.org/our-services/older-adult-services/.