The first Jewish overnight camps sprouted up amid the larger organized camping movement in America in the early 20th century but also as “a reaction to the antisemitism Jews across America faced,” according to the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York. “Jewish overnight camps fostered community, allowed freedom to openly observe Jewish customs and religious rites and acted as a counter to the pressures of assimilation faced by many American Jews at the time.”
Today, the tradition of sending kids to Jewish overnight camp continues, although the cost can be prohibitive, especially with more than one child in the family attending.
According to the American Camp Association (ACA), the average cost in the United States for sleep-away camp was $448.53 per day in 2022 (although the average cost for Jewish overnight camp is $288 per day or $1,440 per week according to the Foundation for Jewish Camp).
The ACA has some recommendations for parents seeking financial help, starting with asking the camp directly what payment or assistance programs they offer. Many camps offer special discounts — for everything from early registration, full-season, multiple enrollments from one family to late registration to fill an empty spot. For families who enroll early, many camps also offer a structured payment plan throughout the year, so camp costs are not incurred all at once. In addition, many camps offer “camperships” — partial or total scholarships and financial assistance and parents shouldn’t assume their income doesn’t qualify for these opportunities.
There are also agencies in the Greater Phoenix area that also offer financial assistance to families who want to send their children to summer camp.
The Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP) provides limited, need-based scholarships for Jewish children living in Maricopa County to attend Jewish summer camps in North America. Eligible campers must be entering grades K-12 (as of fall 2023) and enrolled in a program hosted by a Jewish, nonprofit organization. Campership grants are made possible by the generosity of the Molly Blank Fund of the Jewish Community Foundation, endowment funds established at the Jewish Community Foundation by Jack Bromfield and by the families of Labe Eric Targovnik, Kenneth Maltenfort, Jean and Harold Grossman, Gloria and Sidney Kasper and by other generous donors to the CJP.
The first round of applications closed on March 6, but there is a second round and these applications must be received no later than April 15. Last year the CJP gave out $155,000 in scholarships to children attending 35 different camps across North America.
“We look at family income, special circumstances and take into account what the camp is doing to help, what the synagogue is doing to help and what the total unmet need is,” said Andrea Cohen, director of youth philanthropy and community engagement for CJP.
“We just want to help families get their kids to camp and we work collaboratively with camps to make that happen,” she said.
Cohen has spent more than three decades involved with camps and is also the resident director at Gindling Hilltop Camp, a Jewish sleep-away camp of Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles, California.
Another option for families looking for help funding camp is Jewish Free Loan (JFL). JFL offers interest-free loans for day camp and sleep-away camp experiences, both in Arizona and out of state.
“We provide $5,000 a year, per family, up to four years, for a maximum of $20,000,” said Fredi Brown, services coordinator at Jewish Free Loan.
Parents can apply for a camp loan on JFL’s website under the general loan application. It is not need-based, so anyone can apply and the money can be used for day or overnight camp.
Brown explained that there are three “hard and fast” rules for anyone borrowing from JFL: the applicant must be over 18 years old, they must be Jewish and they must live in the state of Arizona. They also require a guarantor, who must also fulfill these requirements. There is only one guarantor needed for the amount of $5,000, which the parent or guardian of the camper needs to apply for annually.
Since JFL is a lending service, not a banking institution, one of its main policies is that a person can only have one JFL loan open at a time. “So, if you take out a camp loan and then all of a sudden you need to borrow money to buy a car, you can only have one active loan at a time, per person,” said Brown.
Brown shared that she went to summer camp as a kid and feels it’s important that children have the opportunity to go. “It just gives them a better root structure in their Judaism and in their Jewish community and it’s not school based. In other words, it’s fun. Camping is always fun.”
Cohen agreed that there is nothing quite like being Jewish at camp, “For our kids that live here in Arizona, who might be one of 10 Jewish kids in their school, being able to be at camp and be surrounded by other Jewish kids, where you don’t have to explain anything — they can just live joyful Judaism all the time. That, to me, is the greatest gift we can give to our kids.” JN
To apply for a Jewish camp scholarship from CJP, visit phoenixcjp.org/what-we-do/jewish-camp-scholarships-and-teen-israel-funding. For information about Jewish Free loan and its application materials, call 602-230-7983 or visit jewishfreeloan.org.
