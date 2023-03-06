Toni Dusik woke up one night with an idea of how to honor her two deceased husbands and simultaneously create a legacy in Israel for her children and grandchildren.
“I have been married three times and my first husband had lung cancer and passed away,” said Dusik. “I remarried, he was my neighbor, and he died after we were married about five-and-a-half years from a heart attack. And I have been blessed being married to Milan for 13 years now.”
Dusik was married to Abe Lipsky for 25 years from 1970-1995; then she was married to Larry Smeltzer from 1998-2004; and she married Milan Dusik in 2009.
A member of Temple Chai in Phoenix, she has also been involved with the Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) since 2007 and is the past president of JNF-USA’s Arizona board, a current JNF-Desert States board member and sits on the national board of directors. So, with JNF-USA’s planning, Dusik traveled to Israel to dedicate a room in memory of both her late husbands inside the ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village, a residential facility and outpatient treatment center for those with severe disabilities.
“I told the kids that I was doing it in memory of Abe and Larry and they both said they wanted to be there for the dedication, so that started this whole thing snowballing,” said Dusik.
As she told other family members about the trip, they also wanted to go. “So, very quickly, there were 15 of us,” she said.
The last two weeks in December 2022, Dusik, her husband, Milan; sons Douglas and Josh and their wives, Risa and Julie; grandchildren Ari, Ruby, Samson and Dylan; Risa’s parents, Russ and Jenny Miller; Dusik’s sister, Meri Bond and her wife, Jennifer Gilman; and cousin Michelle Schechner all traveled to Israel.
This was Dusik’s sister’s first trip to Israel, and she admitted she hadn’t had much interest in going before. “Toni suggested this as a family trip and it felt like a great thing to do, a chance for everybody to be together and I’ll finally get to see Israel,” said Bond, who lives near Boston. “Between what Toni knew, her JNF people and Slava, who she got for us as a tour guide, it really was quite remarkable.”
At the ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village, the family attended the dedication of a library and conference room in Lipsky’s and Smeltzer’s names.
“To see the beautiful plaque beside the room ‘dedicated to the memory of Abe Lipsky and Larry Smeltzer’ — wow,” said Dusik. “My thought is when people walk by, they’ll think someone loved these people enough to do something like this for them.”
The group also traveled to a community near the Gaza Strip, where residents have 15 seconds after a siren warns them of an incoming mortar or missile attack to seek shelter in one of the cement bomb shelters. According to the JNF-USA website, a local artist started painting murals on the bomb shelters “as part of a JNF project to beautify shelters and make them less threatening to kids in the communities along Gaza’s border.”
Donors can dedicate a shelter and choose what they would like painted on the outside. “I told my kids that I was giving them a bomb shelter and they needed to come up with what they wanted on it,” said Dusik. “Ari wanted a rainbow and Disneyland with all the princesses and Josh’s family wanted a picture of their dog, Wilson, and Sandy Koufax — and that’s what they got.”
One side of the bomb shelter has a message. “It says dedicated by Toni in honor of her children and lists all the kids’ names,” she said. “My kids’ names are in Israel now too, which is awesome.”
Dusik said the shelter is right next to a basketball court, which made her feel good that children could be playing outside and go inside quickly if necessary.
Another dedication they attended was a surprise for Milan Dusik at Ammunition Hill, a heritage memorial site dedicated to the Six-Day War.
The Wall of Honor at Ammunition Hill is a place where someone can purchase a plaque honoring a Jewish relative, friend or loved one who currently serves, or has served in the past, in the military of any country. Milan Dusik served, and was a sergeant, in the U.S. Army.
“I surprised Milan with a plaque in his name,” said Dusik. “When they took off the cover and he saw it, he burst into tears. It was so touching; he is such an amazing, wonderful guy. I just needed to honor him also.”
Dusik’s cousin, Michelle Schechner, also purchased a plaque in memory of her late husband.
In addition to the dedications and visiting significant historical sites, Dusik said she wanted to have activities that the children would also enjoy, so the group made chocolate and bread, milked goats, crafted leather, went sand surfing, did a scavenger hunt, visited shuks, went on a jeep ride and cooked with chef Tali Friedman.
“The kids had an absolute blast when we went to Kfar Kedem,” she said. The tourist center recreated the day-to-day life of Galilee 2,000 years ago. “We were dressed in smocks with scarves around our heads and watching the kids doing fun things that tell the story of Israel — and milking goats was hysterical.”
Bond said she enjoyed touring the Ayalon Institute-Bullet Factory Rehovot, where Israelis manufactured bullets eight meters underground in a factory the size of a tennis court for use by the Palmach, an elite pre-state military strike force. She was also fascinated by the exhibits at the ANU-Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv.
“There were these full-size vertical screens of many different people who live in Israel, and they were talking about what it’s like for them being in Israel or what it’s like being Jewish, but it was to bring out the notion of while we are all very different, we are all Jewish,” said Bond. “Being able to know that I was part of this larger thing, it allowed me to feel that pride.”
Dusik said that although it sounded “totally trite,” her favorite part of the trip was seeing how much her kids loved Israel.
“Things we were doing are so important for future generations to have that connection to Israel, like knowing that my daughter-in-law Risa took my two grandchildren, Ari and Dylan, up to the wall so they could touch it,” she said.
This was Dusik’s 16th trip to Israel and she feels at home there. “I feel so nourished being there, since the first time I went,” she said. “I was blown away by looking in the windows of stores and seeing nothing but Jewish stars — that ‘aha’ moment of you’re in a country with a lot of Jews and you’re not the minority.”
“I think that the major thing coming back from this is a desire to understand the history even better. When I’m having a conversation with somebody about Israel, I can actually bring something to it,” said Bond. “To be able to see the country and the places that mean so much to her (Toni). I understand better what she’s trying to do, what she’s so proud of and why she loves it as much as she does. It was wonderful to be able to experience that and it helped bring us closer.”
Toni joked that she was impressed that they were all still talking at the end of the trip and said the family is making plans to travel together again. “I am constantly at a loss to try and explain how over the top, wonderful, fabulous and fantastic it was to spend two weeks with my whole family. It was truly a trip of a lifetime.” JN