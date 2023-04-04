When her two sons Brandon and Andrew, members of Temple Chai in Phoenix, started to reach adulthood, local single mom Lisa Masters wanted to make sure they had everything they needed for a bright future. However, both of her sons have autism, which made her keenly aware of the lack of supportive services and opportunities for adults with autism.
To help others in their shoes, and with the support and encouragement of her sons, Masters founded Autism Life and Living (ALL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to decreasing barriers to accessing needed support services for young adults with autism and related intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“I was extremely concerned at the lack of support and programs they needed to learn life skills, be included in the community, and live in a safe, supported, affordable residence,” Masters said. “I was also shocked at how uninformed policy was in providing long-term support services for my boys and others like them. That’s when I decided I had to do something. Not just for my beautiful boys but for those that are unable to fight for change.”
According to the National Autism Association, autism often looks different from person to person. “Autism impacts the normal development of the brain in the areas of social interaction, communication skills and cognitive function.
Individuals with autism typically have difficulties in verbal and non-verbal communication, social interactions and leisure or play activities.”
“People with autism are an extraordinarily diverse group, with a broad range of interests, abilities and experiences,” cites the American Psychological Association. “Approximately 1 in 59 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism, and each year, more than 60,000 teenagers with autism age out of the school system and launch into adulthood (in the U.S.).”
Exact statistics are hard to come by as autism research is continuously developing, but the National Autism Association states that more than 66% of young adults on the autism spectrum are unemployed or underemployed and not engaged in higher education. Some statistics cite that the number of unemployment or underemployment is closer to 86%. Because of the lack of viable jobs and services, more than one million adults in the U.S. with intellectual and developmental disabilities (such as autism but also including Down syndrome and cerebral palsy) live with an older caregiver and are often at risk for homelessness.
“ALL’s approach is holistic,” said Masters. “Our direct services are designed to empower young adults with autism by providing programs that promote inclusion, independence, socialization and well-being. We host monthly social events in the community and hold classes that teach fitness, nutrition, hygiene and social and emotional skills. ALL’s future goal is to develop a comprehensive life-skills program and eventually develop a safe, supported and affordable living community.”
Essentially, Masters explained, ALL was born out of her uncertainty of not knowing what would become of her sons when she no longer could take care of them. “I couldn’t sit and wait for our government to take action; I had to do something,” she said.
To reach their goals, ALL is hosting a Roaring 20s Speakeasy Casino Night fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 at 6 p.m. at Kazimierz Wine & Whiskey Bar in Scottsdale. The event includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, live entertainment by local jazz band Jazzona, casino tables, prizes, a silent auction, photo opportunities and a secret password that is required for entry.
“It (the fundraiser) will be a roaring good time and 100% of the proceeds will go to support Autism Life and Living’s programs that serve young adults with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities,” Masters said. “Fundraisers like this help ALL to succeed in our mission of filling in the gaps in support service, building an inclusive community and offering parents some long overdue peace of mind.”
“As a mom of two adults with autism, I want the peace of mind knowing my children will live safe, happy, healthy and independent lives when I am no longer here to care for them,” Masters added. JN
For more information, visit autismlifeandliving.org.