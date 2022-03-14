In the fall of 2021, Menachem Mendel Academy (MMA) added a preschool program – MMA Early Learning Center – to its campus at 6410 E. Thunderbird Rd. in Scottsdale. This summer, they will be offering Camp Geulah for ages 3-5.
“It’s our pilot summer to go along with our pilot year of opening the early learning center,” said Deena Harari, camp director at Menachem Mendel Academy.
Camp Geulah will run for six consecutive weeks from June 20-July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with before- and after-care available. Children will be divided into two groups: one for ages 3-4 and the other for ages 5 or in kindergarten. There is a two-week minimum registration required.
Each week will feature a new theme: cooking, yoga, water activities, STEM, science and ending with back-to-school preparation.
“We have integrated kodesh – Jewish learning – and all our camps will start with a daily davening which will include getting up and dancing, learning the prayer, coordinated with some hand movements and songs,” said Harari. “It’s a fun ‘rah-rah’ way to start our day.”
Harari said that they would also incorporate Hebrew words throughout the daily camp programs so that the children get an immersive experience. “During our cooking camp, we are going to introduce all of the ingredients in Hebrew and in our yoga camp, we’re going to introduce some of the poses in Hebrew,” she said. “We want to get the kids excited and enriched in the Hebrew language.”
A unique feature of Camp Geulah is that they offer kosher, organic and holistic snacks and meals to the campers. The food is made daily by MMA’s on-campus chef and will be included in the price of camp, so parents don’t have to send a snack or lunch with their child. It’s a continuation of what MMA provides their students and staff with throughout the school year.
Now camp is only being offered for ages 3-5, although Harari is not sure if they will run a camp for the older students at some time in the future. Camp is co-ed, although she mentioned that they currently just have boys attending the MMA Early Learning Center. “In the past, there have been boys and girls; we would love to get some girls on campus,” said Harari. “We love girl energy!” JN
The cost of camp is $345 a week per child with a $50 a week discount for children registered by April 1. There is also a $250 nonrefundable deposit per child due at the time of registration. For more information, visit menachemmendelacademy.com/summercamp.