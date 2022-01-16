Seth Ettinger immediately knew how he wanted to celebrate Congregation Beth Israel’s centennial anniversary.
“You can't have a centennial celebration without a huge musical experience and program,” said Ettinger, CBI’s cantor.
Over the past two years, Ettinger organized a multi-faith musical concert of the Psalms and composed a melody for Psalm 150. The Feb. 27 concert, available both in-person and virtually, is a collaboration between CBI, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Phoenix and Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale.
“What better way to bring us together than by showing everyone how our three movements use the Psalms in our worship service,” Ettinger said. As far as he knows, this is the first multi-faith concert focused only on the Psalms ever produced.
Ettinger joined CBI in 2018 from Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles, where he enjoyed working closely with the Faithful Central Bible Church. The two congregations hosted joint Torah studies and services, and Ettinger appreciated the beauty in the overlap between the faiths and the symbolism behind the Jewish and African-American communities coming together.
The relationship between the two communities has frayed since the Civil Rights movement, Ettinger said, and he is passionate about repairing relations.
“We're more similar than different and we can't be isolationist. We have to go ahead and come together, especially if our two minority groups are going to survive for another 100 years,” he said.
When he came to CBI in 2018, he was excited to seek out similar opportunities and began working with Pilgrim Rest. The congregation already had a relationship with Mountain View, which he was happy to foster as well.
Stan Lewis, the musical director at the Pilgrim Rest, said it is important for different communities to come together and learn from each other. And the opportunity to work with the Jewish community is appealing to him, too. Both communities have had to deal with discrimination and should be united, he said.
Ettinger and Lewis agreed that one of the beautiful things about the upcoming concert is seeing how each faith community sings the same songs. Lewis said the Baptist church uses a variety of musical influences, including “the gospel sound,” with contemporary or jazz elements and sometimes will choose to “go straight hymnal.”
The centennial celebration seemed like a great opportunity to bring everybody together, Ettinger said, and a focus on Psalms was a natural fit.
“Psalms are designed to celebrate major moments like this,” Ettinger said.
Contrary to popular belief, he said, Psalms is the largest book of the Hebrew Bible. “From biblical times to today, music is probably one of those unique things that really imbues all of our daily life, whether we know it or not.”
Ettinger was on paternity leave last May and June following the birth of his second child in May, when a melody began playing in his head. It was a jubilant melody, reflecting how he felt.
“The melody and the rhythm for the chorus came into my head long ago. I always carried it with me but it never worked. And then when I was on paternity leave thinking about how my family was complete it just hit me and I heard the Psalm 150 in my head and thought, ‘Wow, what a closing number for this upcoming concert.’”
He hopes people who hear his composition are overtaken by happiness and joy and generally feel uplifted. “We need an escape from all that we have experienced,” he said, referencing the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He received a grant from the Bloom Jewish Music Foundation to record the piece and to produce a virtual choir video with cantors across the country. A portion of the grant is also going toward the cost of the Feb. 27 concert.
The centennial celebration was supposed to take place in 2020, but festivities were postponed because of the pandemic. CBI, then called Temple Beth Israel, was incorporated in 1920 with 38 families.
Concertgoers can look forward to hearing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms,” and songs by Nefesh Mountain and Elana Arian, a proficient Jewish composer.
The concert will be at the Madison Center for the Arts. All performers are required to be vaccinated and masked until they sing. All audience members must wear masks. The concert will also be available in virtual form. JN
To purchase in-person tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4vys3bf3. To purchase tickets for the virtual experience, visit tinyurl.com/3n9bvz62.