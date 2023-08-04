On July 17, more than 4,000 Jewish teenagers from all over North America and Israel, including 95 from Arizona, gathered at RootOne’s Big Tent Event in Rishon Letzion’s Live Park near Tel Aviv, for a summer concert and celebration in the midst of their multi-week travel experiences in the country. The teens watched performances by Netta Barzilai and Stéphane Legar.
RootOne, powered by The Educatin Project, provides subsidies for teens to travel to Israel with one or more of the 80 different programs designed to strengthen their Jewish identity and connection to Jewish peoplehood.
RootOne, whose main funder is The Marcus Foundation, is run in partnership with Mosaic United and the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, as well as the Jewish Agency for Israel. The Israel trip is only one aspect of the initiative’s efforts to develop a generation of Jews who are proud to stand up for their beliefs in their high schools and on college campuses. One of RootOne’s differentiating aspects is that teens are required to participate in robust pre-trip and post-trip education and engagement.
“While teens traverse the country on different trips, it is important to bring them all together for one event,” says Simon Amiel, executive director of RootOne. “They get to see, feel and experience that they are a part of something bigger, and the Big Tent Event solidifies their Israel experience as something memorable and life-changing.”
“The RootOne project has guided over 5,300 high school students on identity-defining journeys this year,” Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said.
“In just our 3rd year, we are beginning to see what the long-term impact of RootOne can be,” adds Amiel. “Without these subsidies, many of these teens’ families simply wouldn’t consider an Israel trip at this stage. Independent evaluations show the influence of the trips on the teens’ identities and connections.” JN