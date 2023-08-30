This is the second part of a two-part series on the University of Arizona Wildcat's team trip to Israel. Click here to read the first article.
The University of Arizona men’s basketball program went on a trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The trip was intended to show the program, and subsequently the University of Arizona community, Israel firsthand. Organized by Athletes for Israel, the Wildcats saw many sights holy to different religions, experienced many of the cultures that call Israel and the UAE home and, of course, played some really good basketball.
Billed by Athletes for Israel as, ‘Birthright for College Basketball,’ Arizona had a jam-packed itinerary.
The team spent their first three days in Jerusalem, seeing the Old City, visiting the Kotel and also spending time in Bethlehem.
The second day they traveled to the West Bank to visit Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity before being invited into their tour guide’s home for a “homemade Palestinian lunch.” This was before the Wildcats visited Yad Vashem: The World Holocaust Remembrance Center. The night concluded with a Shabbat service, as well as the team shooting a video in which they laughed at themselves struggling to pronounce, “Shabbat Shalom.”
The trip to Yad Vashem was particularly poignant for Lithuanian freshman Motiejus Krivas. Krivas who talked about how the experiential education of the museum differed from his Lithuanian schooling.
“We learned about it in school, but it was interesting to learn some new things,” he told the Arizona Daily Star. “It was hard and disturbing. In school you learn mostly from books. You don’t see so many visions like this.”
Before the Wildcats left Jerusalem, they held a practice at Israeli Club Hapoel, Jerusalem’s practice facility, where they invited a bunch of young Israeli players for a clinic and to spend time with the team.
After practice, they traveled to the Dead Sea. Swedish senior Pelle Larson exclaimed in a video blog, “Bro, I’m just sitting in water right now. It’s like a water couch!”
The next day was Arizona’s first game, played against the Israel Select team. The Israel Select team was essentially an all-star team, led by G League star and Orthodox Jew Ryan Turell. Interwoven within the team’s pregame routine was a presentation from StartUp Nation, as well as a trip to the Shuk HaCarmel, Tel Aviv’s biggest open-air market.
The Wildcats beat the Israel Select Team 124-77, with six players scoring double figures, led by San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson with 24 points. Additionally, every non-injured player on the roster played in the game.
The following day was spent in the Old City of Jaffa, with free time in Tel Aviv as well.
University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins was taken on a special trip by Posner. He took Robbins, a former cardiac surgeon, to the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital in Holon.
“To say that Dr. Robbins was impressed would be an understatement,” remarked Posner. “He experienced and saw with his own eyes that patients from all over the world including Gaza, the West Bank and several countries in Africa are receiving lifesaving treatment for their heart disease,” Posner continued.
This concluded the team’s stay in Israel. They then embarked on a historic flight from Israel to Abu Dhabi, the first taken by college teams on international trips (Kansas State’s men’s basketball program was on a connected trip, also through Athletes for Israel).
Steve Hilton, stalwart of the Jewish community became an Arizona Wildcat fan when he started his college career at the University of Arizona 44 years ago. “I am grateful to coach Tommy Lloyd, the University of Arizona leadership and Dan Posner at Athletes for Israel for making this trip such a success,” Hilton told the Jewish News via email.
The team then traveled to Abu Dhabi where highlights included a visit to the Abrahamic house, where the Abraham Peace Accords were signed, as well as a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The players were also treated to riding ATVs and camels in the desert. While in the UAE, the Wildcats attended the USA national team’s exhibition game against Greece.
The Abu Dhabi portion of the trip was more basketball focused, with the Wildcats playing two games in three days. Arizona’s second game came against the UAE Select team, with the Wildcats winning 127-90. Six Wildcats scored double figures, Filip Borvocanin and Motiejus Krivas led the team with 17 points each.
Arizona’s biggest test of the three games came against the Lebanon National Team. Arizona won 85-71, this time led in scoring by Pelle Larson with 17 points and Keshad Johnson who scored 14 points.
While Johnson had a plethora of highlights on the court, the best part of the trip was experiencing Israel. Penning a simple quote, Johnson wrote, “To: Israel, words can’t explain how impactful this trip was for me. Thank you for the eye-opening experience. Hope to see you again.” JN
For a daily recap, photos and videos of the Wildcats’ trip, visit arizonawildcats.com/SummerTour.
Scruffy Cohen covered University of Arizona athletics for several years, and combines their love of athletics and their love of Judaism in their work. They’re also a musician and music teacher. Twitter/X @scruffyguitar.