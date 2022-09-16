Arizona is facing a water crisis. The Colorado River, which Arizona and other Western states depend on for water, is at record low levels — so low that cuts have been implemented already, and steeper cuts are on the way, especially for the state’s farmers.
With an acknowledged sense of urgency, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers recently visited Israel to meet with leaders of water technology companies and legislative bodies in a bid to discover some of the desert nation’s secrets for dealing with a lack of water.
“We were there to learn,” Bowers told Jewish News. “There are educated and tested people in Israel on this issue.”
In fact, he met with so many people in a variety of places, he said it felt like “a forced march” at times, but the rigorous schedule paid off in the enormous amount of information he received.
The main topics of discussion were desalination and its transportation issues, uses of newer technologies for determining water efficiency and its transport and regulation, especially in cities — “block to block, house to house,” he said.
For things like desalination to pan out, however, time and a whole lot of money are needed. Whether there is the stomach for the sacrifices, he said, “is the $3 billion question because that’s just a low ball of what we’re looking at for desal.”
One pointed conversation with the head of Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, stood out. Bowers said it was sobering because it emphasized that any water Arizona gets through desalination or other sources needs to be in a system that has supportable pressure gradients and does not leak. Arizona’s system is not where it should be.
“We need to get our order right in how we go about this,” Bowers said. “Phoenix, for example, generally has an old system. There’s no reason to put very expensive water into a leaky system.”
Bowers’ trip took place Aug. 5-12, at the suggestion of Gov. Doug Ducey, who went himself a few months ago to tour a desalination plant.
“The governor considers Israel the world leader in how to manage this precious resource and looks to it as a model,” said C.J. Karamargin, Ducey’s director of communications. “It was important for all people who are concerned, and in a position to do something about it, to see what Israel is doing.”
Sharon Megdal, the director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center, has also spent a lot of time researching Israel’s water use and connecting people dealing with water shortfalls who she hopes can learn from the country’s experiences.
“They’ve been leaders in showing different ways to utilize, conserve, stretch and manufacture water supplies through desalination,” she said. Those dealing with similar water issues will have to find what’s relevant to their situations and ways to modify their approach.
For example, Arizona’s leaders will have to decide on the type of desalination and spend time doing research and planning. Arizona would face hurdles in both seawater desalination — no ocean bordering the state — and/or brackish water, highly salinated groundwater, desalination — where to put the wastewater in terms of energy costs and carbon footprint, she said. Both leave enormous amounts of salty water that cannot be placed just anywhere.
Bowers was most hopeful about Israel’s broad use of reclaimed water and brackish water and suspects that Arizona could learn to use its own brackish water, which his office defined as a mix of fresh and salty water, originating from seawater, in underground aquifers.
In the Arabah, he and his wife tasted all kinds of vegetables grown with brackish water. “My wife and I are hooked on Israeli tomatoes,” he said.
“We have brackish water and maybe they would cough up some of their ideas for our local agriculture folks to try out.
In the face of a crisis people might want to rush to an answer, Megdal said, but it’s important that those in charge spend time studying the options.
“These are big problems and there isn’t a single solution,” she said.
Bowers was impressed with Israelis’ focus on and respect for water, which is an ethic he wants Arizonans to feel. Ultimately, the people who have to pay the cost of their water won’t waste it, he said.
In terms of the equity in who shoulders those costs, Bowers said: “The justice is to make the system accessible — the cost has to be what the water is and what its costs are.”
Megdal said this was an area of significant difference between Israel, where water is centrally controlled by the government and costs are equal no matter where one lives, and a state like Arizona, which is decentralized. But she’s optimistic that the recently established Arizona Water Authority is a step in the right direction.
Bowers pointed out changes people can make now, like converting lawns from grass and moving away from swimming pools. He also applauded the water authority’s funding that will allow the state to accomplish some of this on a broad scale to help cities make costly changes.
He takes his advice to heart for himself and his neighbors, too.
On his property of 42 years in Usery Pass, northeast of Mesa, “I have foregone my lawn, and we emptied my lily pond last year,” he said. “But I have a neighbor who has two lakes and I’m thinking, ‘OK, sometime we’re going to have to address that.’”
He said that Arizona and the other lower basin states have been planning for a water shortage by buying and holding water in storage for decades. Those supplies are needed now in the short term.
“We in Arizona have been doing as good or better than any other state in our water preparations,” Bowers said. “But we did not think this last push was going to come so quickly. We only have a few years now, unless nature decides to favor us differently, to get this right.”
Everybody from developers to everyday citizens expect there to be water when they turn on the tap, and “we don’t want to get to a place where that doesn’t happen,” he said.
The stress of dealing with this crisis has transformed him, he admitted. The balding Bowers quipped that until recently, he had hair as thick as the jovial painter Bob Ross.
“That’s what worrying about water does to you,” he laughed.
And even though he doesn’t believe anyone can predict what will happen with climate change or that the drought will last forever, he said, “for now, this is our reality and we have to face it straight up.”
The Israelis he met, a number of whom live in inhospitable places and are hyper aware of how critical water is to their success, inspired him. He hopes to bring back some of the pioneering spirit he witnessed.
Bowers has 20 grandchildren, and he said it was important to leave them a good name and part of that legacy is the way he deals with assignments like this.
Bowers will leave the legislature at the end of this year’s term.
“However legacy plays in this, I want my part in it to be that I did the best I could and that I would in some way be watching out for them and all of their age group and our future as a state — and water is critical to all of it.” JN