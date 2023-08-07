Throughout my career as a rabbi, I have often searched for colleagues among clergy who have what I call “expanded patterns of faith.” What do I mean by expanded patterns of faith? I mean that it is quite common for clergy, as representatives of their own religions, to tolerate in public those of other faiths but to carry in their hearts a stern judgment for their being the “wrong” faith. The world of religion is still heavily tribal, and less than humble, when it comes to accepting the common plight and diversity of all searching souls.
I have been in search of clergy who understand that the path that all seekers search for is the very same path as all other seekers. What is different is our cultural markings, our expressions and our manifestations that culminate in the formation of a “religion.” Yet the search for answers that whispers to the mind and hearts of every human is the same impulse; it is the One God calling. Here’s the key — the path is the same and the call is from the One Creator, yet our hearts hear the waves of that divine frequency differently. We are different; God is not.
From an aerial shot, there is only one path calling to one humanity, whispering a unified oneness with all that exists. Yet, we step upon our course too often believing that we own the road and that all other paths are illusory.
As the rabbi and spiritual leader of Or Atid, a Jewish community in Prescott, we rent space at Unity Church of Prescott to hold our Sabbath services. I was overcome with a great sense of peace when I saw the labyrinth garden on their grounds which Robert Wertz, a member of the Unity community, oversees. And when Robert approached me to do a project together that centers around a labyrinth, I couldn’t resist. How beautifully symbolic is a labyrinth to tell this story. Here’s the path and look how we all fit on it together.
I was blessed to find two spiritually nourishing gifts so far from this involvement. First, I found myself in the company of Rev. Richard Rogers, the pastor of Unity; Manuel Lucero, the executive director of the Museum of Indigenous People in Prescott; and Robert Wertz. These gentlemen and I share a common bond. We celebrate the multitude of spiritual and religious paths as differing perspectives on the same mystery of God. We each love and respect our traditions and cultures developed through our unique experiences throughout history. Yet, there is no need to outshine anyone. We are all celebrating the shared path, though our perspectives and manifestations vary greatly. No one needs to be right, and no one needs to be wrong. We are all the children of this universe, together as friends, traveling hand in hand with mutual respect, support and genuine love as brothers and sisters — not enemies and not adversaries.
The second gift is that we are together, developing an event to take place this month. Robert Wertz has created an expansive labyrinth in the shape of the star of David. It will welcome the feet and journeys of all of us, in peace and knowing that we are all fellow travelers following the call as our souls feel it. Alone we are surely faithful, yet together we are the voice of the future. The tribal mentality is melting away and we are preparing to wake up as one unified family of humankind, which is, after all, our true identity. What better symbology than to share the path of a labyrinth as we dream about a world at peace, humanity without hatred, division and brutality.
Please join us on Wednesday, Aug. 23, for “Paths to Peace” from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Watson Lake Park Upper Ramada in Prescott, to unify our passions for brotherhood and the dream of a world truly at peace with itself. Walk the labyrinth with us. JN
For more information, visit rabbijuliekozlow.com or contact Or Atid at 928-220-5020.