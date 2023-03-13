When the COVID-19 pandemic forced synagogues to take programming online, Temple Kol Ami’s Rabbi Jeremy Schneider was already using online platforms for Hebrew instruction and was keen to investigate more possibilities.
“When I came to Scottsdale 13 years ago, I had strong feelings about my rabbinate, where a synagogue should be going in the 21st century and knew that things couldn’t stay the same,” Schneider told Jewish News.
A few months after synagogues shuttered their doors in March 2020, Schneider read about the Center for Rabbinic Innovation (recently renamed Atra: Center for Rabbinic Innovation) and learned it was creating a cohort of rabbis ready to think outside the box.
“Everyone was catching up, I had some time on my hands and this was the perfect opportunity to grow,” he said.
A little more than six years ago, the Office of Innovation began the program centered on helping rabbis innovate, adapt and strive for visionary leadership. It added the word Atra, from the phrase “mara d’atra,” meaning “master of the locality,” which refers to the community served by a rabbi. The organization wants to highlight that community while acknowledging that in today’s world, rabbis are not tied to one specific place.
“At Atra, we prepare rabbis to serve our people in every place they are, in every way that they need spiritual leaders,” said Rabbi Shira Koch Epstein, Atra’s executive director.
Schneider’s cohort was a group of like-minded, mid-career rabbis looking to contribute to their congregations in ways they didn’t learn in seminary. Each rabbi was charged with identifying a challenge and creating a minimum viable product (MVP) to address. They brought their unique challenges back to the group to discuss and process.
“Having the coaching and other professionals to bounce ideas off really helped,” Schneider said, especially since, at that time, he was the only clergy member at Kol Ami.
His MVP focused on including family in b’nai mitzvah ceremonies when it was still unsafe to travel or have more than a few people together in the sanctuary.
“I put a TV on a cart and rolled it to the side of my reading table. I finagled the wires in such a way that grandparents could join the Zoom room and I could spotlight them so they could offer Torah blessings and be a part of the ceremony. It seems obvious now but it wasn’t then,” he said.
Once travel restrictions began to loosen, he wanted to continue incorporating virtual technology to include family members who couldn’t be present. A donor provided the funds for two, 75-inch TVs that were installed on the walls of the sanctuary on either side of the Ark. Having a media center in the background and an upgraded streaming camera means that what was once just a little jerry-rigged TV on a stand, is now something that allows distant friends a chance to be part of an important ceremony.
The cohort gave him the space and encouragement he needed, and even a relatively small change like this is an investment in Kol Ami’s future and his own learning. After he signed a lifetime contract in 2020, someone asked him if he intended to sit back and coast.
“I’m working twice as much now because I feel even more invested in the work I want to do for the congregation,” he said. “If I’m only teaching and never learning, I’ll become an empty vessel.”
At the end of last month, Atra announced plans for program expansion, establishing a field of rabbinic training, new research and a stronger national network among rabbis, all with the help of grants from Crown Family Philanthropies, the Jim Joseph Foundation and other donor funds, totaling more than $2 million toward the $6 million strategic plan.
Atra plans to launch one city-wide cohort this year and add a city next year and so on. “We would welcome the opportunity to work with rabbis in Phoenix if there is interest and a desire to spark innovation in the Phoenix Jewish community,” Epstein told Jewish News.
During the pandemic, the organization also received funding for its Rabbinic (re)Design Lab, which helped clergy design new programming during the High Holy Days.
Rabbi Cookie Lea Olshein, senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel of Tempe, was part of one redesign cohort while she still served Temple Israel in West Palm Beach, Florida.
“I love the idea of innovation and I liked the idea of trying something small in practice with the MVP,” she said.
She’s incorporated the MVP approach at Temple Emanuel in a couple of ways in the last year, both with active adult member programming.
Epstein called the MVP “a foundational element of the Atra methodology across our programs that will continue as we implement our strategic plan.”
The first was a reinvention of the Lunch & Learn series. After some modifications were made — a name change, new marketing, members choosing topics and a reasonably priced and healthy lunch — Olshein ran a three-month experiment with the understanding that at the end of that period everyone would reevaluate.
“We needed to know if there would be enough people to make it worthwhile and also ask for feedback to see if people wanted something different. At January’s session, we had great feedback and decided that we’ll continue,” she said.
A similar experience happened for the active adult film series and discussion group, which will also continue.
“It’s important to make sure our programs are nimble enough to respond to members’ needs,” Olshein said.
“We don’t need a whole year to try things on to see if they fit. If they need to be altered we’ve left the room to do it because of this philosophy of experimentation that allows us to make changes as we go along,” she said.
Olshein is excited for Atra’s expansion and looks forward to new opportunities it will offer. She recommends the MVP concept to colleagues as a low-risk experiment.
“Congregations can be afraid to fail, but if you market it as an experiment, people could see it as a learning opportunity,” she said.
In the two years since Olshein and Schneider participated, Atra has “integrated individualized coaching even more into our programs,” Epstein said.
Atra soon plans to release a report of research into the impact rabbis have on young Jews’ lives, and will launch a new website at atrarabbis.org to grow its network and make its programs and resources more accessible. JN
