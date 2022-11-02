From the moment people walk in the doors of the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center (The J) on Saturday, Dec. 3, they will be met by an eclectic coterie of entertainment. Scattered throughout the building, attendees will find an electric violinist, aerialists hanging from the ceiling, contortionists inside bubble balls, mentalists and a seven-piece band as they sip cocktails and enjoy appetizers before sitting down to dinner.
“There will be something for everyone,” said Lynette Stein, director of special events and community relations for The J. “The J is diverse and we cater to an inclusive environment.”
The J’s annual gala marks its 20-year presence on the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus. Approximately 600 people have already reserved a ticket for the big night.
CEO Jay Jacobs said attendees should expect a great party.
“My favorite part is how the community comes out for it,” he said. This is always a night he wants people to enjoy rather than feel obligated to come.
With all the exciting performers, “it’s going to be a very neat night,” he said.
The party won’t end after dinner and the award ceremony; there will be live music and dancing.
“Anyone who comes will enjoy it because we’ll have a little bit of everything,” he said.
Stein is also looking forward to the award presentation portion of the evening and “making the honorees feel as special as they truly are to our community,” she said.
Two of the awards this year are being given for the first time.
Joel Kramer will receive the Lifetime Leadership Award for his instrumental history of service to The J, along with his passion, commitment, mentorship of younger generations and an ability to recruit board members.
“We feel so lucky to have him in our community,” Stein said.
Lanny Lahr will receive the Habonim “Builder” Award, the other new award, for his tremendous work and leadership on the campus’ capital campaign from 1999 to 2002. The J is the largest tenant on the campus, which includes more than a dozen other Jewish agencies. Twenty years after its creation, more than a million people have visited the campus, according to The J.
Nicole and Joshua Perilstein are the fifth recipients of the Maya Schulder Rising Star Award, named for Maya Schulder, who was only 15 when she died during a trip to Israel. “She was a young, bright-shining light lost too soon,” said Jacobs. “The award, named in her memory, is presented to a rising star who gives their time and talent to help transform lives within our J community.”
When the Perilsteins received word about their award, they were on a family vacation in a remote area of Colorado. Someone on The J’s development team Facetimed them.
“We were worried we wouldn’t be able to get good enough reception to take the call,” Nicole said, via email. “My husband and I were both working with them on several different projects, so we thought it was a working call. We had no idea! It was fun to get this call while we were with family because they got to hear it the same time we did.”
Stein said that Nicole was instrumental in raising funds for The J’s early childhood center and making people feel comfortable and safe in coming back after COVID-19. Meanwhile, Josh helped in every aspect of The J’s golf tournament.
The annual gala is The J’s largest fundraiser and the money is used for scholarships for financial assistance and to fund programs and services.
“We feel very privileged to be able to honor such worthy individuals in our community every year, especially this year on our emerald anniversary,” Jacobs said.
Stein agreed.
“Anyone coming to the gala will find something; whether they’re here for the honorees, the entertainment or their friends, they will walk away with the feeling that this community is special.” JN
Registration is required by Nov. 18. To purchase a sponsorship and register for the 2022 Gala, visit vosjcc.org/gala22.