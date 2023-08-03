When Rabbis Mendel Slonim and Ari Oirechman rolled into Yuma, a small city in the southwest region of Arizona, in the middle of July, they received a warm welcome, and not only because the thermometer was hovering at 120 degrees.
The pair spent nearly three weeks this summer traveling across the state, visiting Jews without much access to an organized Jewish community as part of Chabad’s international Roving Rabbis program, which is in its 80th year. It was originally developed by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, in the 1940s in New York and expanded into Arizona about 60 years ago.
"The goal is to make Judaism accessible and relevant to every Jew, wherever they may be," said Rabbi Zalman Levertov, regional director of Chabad of Arizona, who oversees the program.
Rabbi Shlomy Levertov, director of Chabad of Paradise Valley, has been the acting point man for the program because he was so moved by the experience when he was a roving rabbi more than a decade ago.
This was Slonim’s third time traveling with the program in Arizona and Yuma was the first stop. Some local Jews had come to know and expect him, even though it is understood that the young men have no pre-set appointments or planned meet-and-greets. Regardless, the young rabbis decided it would be nice to have a small gathering at the beginning of their journey and asked one of Yuma’s Jewish residents to host it at the last minute. They expected only a handful of people to respond. Instead, about 25 people showed up.
The local news station and newspaper covered their presence.
Dana Mann-Chipkin told Yuma’s News 11 that the experience was not only an opportunity to see some old friends and meet new ones but it was also “a meaningful time and a time of transformation for the community.”
Oirechman had traveled to Tucson when he was a kid but this was his first time back as an adult and he really enjoyed his time in the state, despite the record-breaking heat wave. He hails from Tallahassee, Florida, and is used to heat but was not quite prepared for “the intensity of the sun,” he said. Even Slonim, who knows what he’s getting into, joked that there was “a lot of quality time with the sun,” this year.
The program’s young rabbis, most of whom are yeshiva students on summer break, travel with only a list of names gathered from previous years and rely on word of mouth. Otherwise, they rely on their own moxie. Basically, it boils down to asking strangers if they know of any Jewish people or cold-calling anyone in town with a Jewish-sounding surname.
That’s how Slonim connected with one lawyer three years ago, on his first trip to Yuma. At that meeting, he told Slonim he had been unaffiliated for years and had married someone who was not Jewish — his bar mitzvah was the last significant Jewish thing he had done. But that morning in the shower, the lawyer recalled his Torah portion and made a note to ask the next rabbi he met about it. Lo and behold, that turned out to be Slonim later the same day.
Slonim has made a point to contact him every subsequent summer.
“Every time, it’s like seeing a long-lost brother. We talk, catch up on life. He told me this year he feels closer to God,” Slonim said.
On the other hand, getting to know people means risking losing them. When Slonim called on a couple he met last summer in a retirement community, he found out the husband had passed away a few months earlier.
“I can’t describe it but when you meet a Jew in the middle of nowhere and talk for a couple of hours, you develop a connection and it was hard to hear that news,” he said.
Slonim, who was named after the Rebbe, feels very connected to this work “knowing it’s his (Schneerson’s) legacy and vision to reach out to every Jew with love,” he said.
Both Slonim and Oirechman find it very meaningful to contact Jews who are pretty isolated, sometimes by geography and sometimes by choice. Some of the people they meet have made a conscious decision to separate themselves from the Jewish community, but that doesn’t worry the young rabbis who believe in their motto: No Jew will be left behind.
During their travels, they bring books, mezuzot, tefillin and Shabbat candles to give to people they meet. Some choose not to participate in any of the mitzvot they offer.
“Even when they don’t want to engage in a ritual with us, it’s still an impactful visit because at the core is the connection with the Jewish soul,” Slonim said.
Sometimes the Jews they meet call themselves “bad Jews” for not having gone to a synagogue or put up a mezuzah, but Slonim said there is no such thing.
“At the core of every Jew is a Jewish soul and no matter your actions, in the past or future, it will always be there,” he said.
In Nogales, they met a “stubborn Jew” who didn’t believe in God and hadn’t been in a synagogue in decades, but they spent an hour and a half chatting with him. He told them how he had grown up in a big Jewish community but always felt overlooked by it and thus felt no attachment.
“You Chabad boys” were the first ones who had sought him out, he told them. “His neshama (soul) was definitely sparked,” Slonim said.
The pair of rabbis also ventured into areas new to them. Ajo, Rio Rico and Why were some of the places they added this summer.
In Ajo, an unincorporated community in Pima County with a population of roughly 3,000, they didn’t expect to find many Jews. They went to the strip mall, walked into a coffee shop and asked the woman behind the counter if she happened to know any.
She was a bit taken aback but responded that she was, in fact, married to a Jew. They then asked another shop owner if she knew any Jews and was told, “The only Jew I know in the world is my neighbor in Why.”
They spoke with both men and in Why, another unincorporated community with less than 100 people, the Jewish neighbor was overcome with joy when he saw them. He was in the middle of a health scare and hadn’t seen another Jew in a while. They put on tefillin together and his eyes filled with tears.
He told them he had been thinking about reconnecting with his Judaism and their visit had cemented that idea.
“During these visits is when the soul comes alive,” Slonim said. JN